Thailand levels up: Set to be Southeast Asia’s e-sports epicentre

Thailand is poised to become a leading e-sports hub in Southeast Asia, according to Riot Games, a US-based game developer.

Riot Games Thailand Manager Jon Lor emphasised the strong foundation already present in the Thai gaming community.

“From my perspective, it’s about building on the strong foundation we already have. We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm from the Thai gaming community, and that’s something we can continue to nurture.”

Lor believes that by hosting local tournaments and international events like the Valorant Masters in Bangkok, Thailand can establish itself as a premier e-sports destination. He highlighted the combined support from the government, e-sports clubs, organisations, and local passion as key factors in achieving this goal.

The Thai e-sports market is rapidly growing, bolstered by strong government initiatives and corporate sponsorships, Lor noted. A survey by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office projects that the number of participants in e-sports competitions in Thailand will double from 9.8 million in 2021 to 18.7 million by 2027.

Statista, an online data platform, predicts that Asia’s e-sports industry will generate US$1.5 billion in revenue by 2027, a 36% increase from 2023. The region currently accounts for 53% of global e-sports revenue, making it the largest and most engaged market worldwide, according to Niko Partners, a market research firm specialising in video games and e-sports.

E-sports hub

Riot Games recently announced that the Valorant Masters 2025 global e-sports tournament will be held in Bangkok. This marks the first time the event will take place in Southeast Asia, highlighting the significance of the Thai market in the global e-sports industry, said Lor.

He added that even amid economic slowdowns, e-sports will continue to thrive due to its digital nature, which makes it accessible and engaging. Lor believes that sponsorships and advertising will remain robust because brands recognise the value of reaching a young, tech-savvy, and highly engaged e-sports audience.

After opening a local office in early 2023, Riot Games has successfully grown the Valorant community in Thailand. Lor mentioned an eagerness to expand partnerships with local e-sports organisations and universities to sustain momentum and inspire the next generation of e-sports talent, reported Bangkok Post.

