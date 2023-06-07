Thailand aims for 300k digital volunteers to boost village tech accessibility

Photo by fabio on Unsplash

A collaboration agreement between the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) and nine other agencies was signed yesterday, aiming to increase the number of digital volunteers in Thailand to 300,000 by 2024. The primary goal is to enhance the accessibility and comprehension of digital technology among villagers across the country.

The plan involves establishing a digital volunteer network in villages, with one volunteer per village this year, and expanding the number of digital community centres from 500 to 2,222. The nine partnering agencies include the National Statistical Office, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency, the Anti-Fake News Centre, the Office of the Personal Data Protection Commission, the Office of the National Cyber Security Agency, the Department of Social Development and Welfare, the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, the Department of Corrections, and the UN Children’s Fund (Thailand).

Currently, there are approximately 101,000 digital volunteers, with 100,000 participating in incubation projects under the Department of Social Development and Welfare, and the rest under the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, according to Putchapong Nodthaisong, secretary-general of the ONDE.

Nodthaisong highlighted that many villages across Thailand still lack access to digital technology and the necessary understanding for it to improve their quality of life. He said, “Raising awareness of digital literacy, the use of the internet and knowledge about fake news and cyber threats are critical needs to enable the integration of knowledge development at the regional level.”

The National Digital Economy and Society Commission previously approved an updated framework for the implementation of Thailand’s digital landscape in Phase 3 (2023-2027), known as the Digital Full Transformation phase. This phase aims to add value to the digital economy, contributing at least 30% of the country’s GDP, and to improve Thailand’s position in the World Digital Competitiveness rankings, reaching the top 30 globally and No.3 in Asean.

Nodthaisong stated that ONDE’s initiative aligns with the national policy of promoting economic growth and social equality through digital technology, reports Bangkok Post.