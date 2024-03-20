Thai workers anticipate 41% pay rise due to AI skills acquisition

Picture courtesy of shayne_ch13, Freepik

A recent report reveals that Thai workers anticipate a significant salary increase of over 41% through the acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) skills. This surge also promises to catalyse career advancement.

The report reveals that by 2028, AI will be embedded in approximately 98% of Thai organisations. These statistics underscore the growing importance of AI-skilled employees, with 94% of employers prioritising the hiring of such individuals. However, the report also highlights a burgeoning AI skills gap, with 64% of employers facing challenges in sourcing the requisite AI talent.

This report, titled Accelerating AI Skills: Preparing the Asia-Pacific Workforce for Jobs of the Future, is a result of a collaborative initiative between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Access Partnership. The research surveyed over 1,600 Thai workers and 500 employers, as part of a broader study that encompassed 15,000 workers and close to 5,000 organisations across nine countries in the Asia-Pacific region, said Abhineet Kaul, director of Access Partnership.

“The AI wave is sweeping across Asia-Pacific, including Thailand, transforming the way businesses operate and the way we work. This will translate into higher salaries for skilled workers in Thailand.”

Interestingly, the desire to acquire AI skills spans different generations, from Gen Z to baby boomers, and includes female workers. The study also discovered that by 2028, generative AI tools will be utilised by 98% of the surveyed employers and workers in Thailand.

Sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, farming, tourism and other services are expected to be the major users of generative AI. Approximately 74% of employers cited increased innovation and creativity as the primary benefits. Other benefits include automating repetitive tasks and supporting learning, as stated by 66% and 62% of employers, respectively.

Salary increase

The report also found that AI skills are highly valued by Thai employers. They are reportedly willing to pay at least 41% more to hire AI-skilled employees, a figure only surpassed by India at 54%, while the average for the Asia-Pacific region stands at 33%.

Abhineet further explained that the higher pay results from the existing skills shortage and the pressing need to expedite AI integration. The primary reasons for acquiring AI skills include job efficiency, improved job security, and curiosity.

An overwhelming number of female respondents (95%) and baby boomers (over 97%) expressed a keen interest in honing AI skills to advance their careers reported Bangkok Post.

The potential productivity boost from an AI-skilled workforce is considerable. Thai employers surveyed believe that AI can enhance productivity by 58%, while workers estimate AI can render tasks 56% more efficient, said Vatsun Thirapatarapong, AWS Thailand’s country manager.

“Generative AI offers opportunities to transform businesses in the financial, construction, retail and industrial sectors and AI skills are imperative for the future workforce but AI will not replace humans. But an AI-skilled workforce will replace those who do not have such skills.”