Thai tourism federation calls for urgent supply development

Picture courtesy of Apichart Jinakul

The Federation of Thai Tourism Associations (FETTA) has revealed its intention to present an urgent demand for supply development to the government. The appeal is due to a rising demand that is overburdening the existing infrastructure. This was disclosed by FETTA Secretary-General Adith Chairattananon.

Adith explained that while the government has been keen on stimulating demand by granting visa exemptions and increasing promotional spending, little attention has been paid to the supply side.

“Tourism operators surely benefit from soaring demand, but if we ignore the development of supply our industry will not be sustainable.”

Key proposals in the white paper include a solid plan to enhance the capacity of each province, especially about infrastructure such as road networks, water supply, and waste management. Adith noted that even before the pandemic hit, major cities were already grappling with overtourism. He cited the nearly 40 million foreign arrivals in 2019 as a factor that impacted the welfare of locals and the environment.

One of the strategies proposed is to divert tourists to different locations. Adith suggested that the government should invest in transport to enhance connectivity. An example he offered was the routing of more international flights to regional airports like Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Chiang Rai, which are yet to reach their capacity.

The association also recommended the organisation of public bus services in cities, which it deemed easier than awaiting railway development. In the long run, the government should incentivise bus tours to transition to electric vehicles, the paper suggested.

Adith believes that in addition to tracking tourist numbers and revenue, the Tourism and Sports Ministry should also consider other indicators. These include well-being, happiness, community satisfaction, and environmental friendliness.

Fetta, which is made up of over 30 members, including regional tourism associations, plans to raise several key issues for discussion. These issues include logistical challenges experienced by most provinces. The white paper, which is currently in draft form, is expected to be finalised within a month.

Association of Chon Buri Tourism Federation president Thanet Supornsahasrungsi suggested an increase in annual leave days for Thai companies to match those in Europe. He believes that this will help distribute more trips throughout the year, reducing Thailand’s reliance on international arrivals, reported Bangkok Post.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, called on the government to legalise unregistered accommodation swiftly to ensure fair competition and sustainable standards.