Thai government plans 7% VAT on imported goods from May

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 11:57, 03 April 2024| Updated: 11:57, 03 April 2024
61 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai government, under the directive of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, is preparing to implement a 7% value-added tax (VAT) on imported goods valued at 1 baht and above, starting in May.

Currently, goods sold for less than 1,500 baht (US$40) per parcel and imported into Thailand are exempt from VAT. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat announced these plans after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, asserting the new VAT collection is a move towards fairness for Thai small businesses.

“VAT collection is to ensure fairness for small businesses in Thailand, as both foreign and domestic operators will have to pay taxes at the same rate.”

The move is also expected to boost government tax revenue.

Related news

The new tax measure is endorsed by Thanawat Malabuppha, honorary president and advisor of the Thai e-Commerce Association, who believes it will enhance the competitiveness of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He noted that low-priced Chinese goods, sold on e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop, have flooded the Thai market, causing intense price competition and disadvantaging local SMEs.

Paul Srivorakul, chief executive of aCommerce, a leading e-commerce enabler, agrees with Thanawat’s view.

“The new rule ensures that all goods, regardless of origin, are subject to the same tax standards, levelling the playing field for local products and domestic businesses.”

Paul also acknowledged that while this might complicate customs procedures and potentially slow down the import of legitimate goods, the benefits to local SMEs and the Thai economy are more significant.

Sangchai Theerakulwanich, President of the Federation of Thai SMEs, welcomed the move as a step towards fairer trade.

“Cheap imports are usually ordered online, causing local sellers who cannot compete to shut down.”

Sangchai also called for better state monitoring of border trade in light of reports of smuggling goods into Thailand to avoid customs duties, reported Bangkok Post.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has underscored the need for better protection against the influx of cheap Chinese products to maintain their competitiveness. Chairman of the FTI, Kriengkrai Thiennukul, revealed that the import of Chinese products has led some local manufacturers, especially SMEs, to slash production by 50%.

Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thai man runs naked after Buddha statue grants conscription exemption

Published: 17:30, 03 April 2024

NBTC excludes World Cup from ‘must have’ broadcast rule

Published: 17:09, 03 April 2024

Local beauty queen stuns at Chaiyaphum military draft

Published: 16:49, 03 April 2024

Bangkok man arrested for flaunting gun while intoxicated

Published: 16:38, 03 April 2024