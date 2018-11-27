Thai Airways – we need more planes | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Airways – we need more planes
Thai Airways says it’s has lost 10 percent of its market share over the past three years due to a shortfall in available planes. It’s new business plan states that, if the national carrier wants to restore market share it needs at least 125 aircraft, according to Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham.
The national airline has submitted its business plan to the board for consideration. The plan includes procurement of a new fleet of aircraft. If the business plan is supported by the board the plan is likely to go to Cabinet next month.
While the airline waits for its new fleet (which would be delivered in two years), Sumeth says they have a ‘Plan B’ to rent aircraft in order to accommodate passengers, especially during the coming high season.
He indicated that the number of aircraft to be rented is yet to be determined but it must correspond with the number of planes under maintenance.
Regarding business alliances, the Thai Airways president says the national flag carrier plans to join hands with its ally to expand flights to the US after the US FAA upgraded the status of the Thai carrier from Category 2 to Category 1.
He also disclosed that Thai Airways had partnered with Spring Airlines, China’s biggest low-cost airline, to accommodate Chinese tourists who want to travel to Thailand during the high season from December to February.
Thai Airway’s load factor during the October-November period stood at 78 percent, a reported 10 percent drop in tourist arrivals from China.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Co-working space – not just for start-ups
PHOTO: HUBBA-TO co-working space in Bangkok
by Thanchanok Phobut | Senior Coordinator, CBRE Thailand
CBRE, an international property consultancy company, reveals that co-working space seems to be on the tip of everyone’s tongue these days. There was a time when no-one knew what the term “serviced office” meant or why someone would want such an option. But today, you can’t open a business publication without seeing an article about co-working. Most people think of co-working spaces as being a thriving hub of young latte-sipping, technology entrepreneurs, coming up with the next big idea that will make them multi-millionaires.
While there is an element of truth to this image, the end-goal for many co-working space operators is to change the way that companies, not just start-ups, source their office space. They want companies to pay for office space as a service rather than follow the traditional route of signing a lease, fitting out their own space, having an office manager maintain the premises and hiring their own employees for reception and administrative duties.
Co-working office operators usually offer companies their own private space. It is most common to be offered an office based on the size you will need to fit in a set number of desks. For example, if your company has four employees, your package offer will include a furnished closed office with four desks, 4 chairs and optional telecommunications equipment for four people (internet service, phone number and a telephone handset).
There is usually a common kitchen area and spaces to meet and mingle. Think of it like a five-star hotel, you’re not sharing a room, but you are getting a high level of service and amenities on the premises.
You usually have a short-term commitment, not signing a lease for years. The best deal is usually for a year or more, but you can lease your office for as short as one month. Starting and ending your relationship with an operator is most often quick and easy. Since the office is already outfitted and reception services provided, getting to work is much quicker than when you need to design your new space yourself or hire your own support staff.
“Competition in the space is red hot. As more and more offices pop up, the fight to achieve 100% occupancy is fierce. When shopping for your space, be sure to consider more than just price, as the services and reputation of your provider are just as important.
“If you do your homework, you’ll avoid the pitfalls of co-working space, such as unreturned deposits, unexpectedly thin walls between units or fees for things like coffee and copying that you didn’t expect. The great news is, changing providers is much easier than with traditional space,” states Mr. Nithipat Tongpun, Head of Advisory & Transaction Services – Office, CBRE Thailand.
According to a recent CBRE report on the New York City office market:
- While traditional long-term leases are the preferred model for business and the foundation of the commercial office market, the rapid growth of third-party flexible space operators provides occupiers with a wide variety of options for leasing office space. Since 2013, when the expansion of third-party flexible space began to gain significant traction, the sector has averaged an annual growth rate of 22 percent.
- There are strong indicators of user demand for the services of the third-party space providers. In fact, 75 percent of corporate occupiers anticipate including co-working or flexible space in their occupancy portfolio over the next three years.
- Smaller users also continue to be an important part of the target market; as the flexible space footprint has grown in Manhattan, the amount of traditional leasing among tenants under 5,000 sq. ft. has dropped off by 42 percent between 2013 and year-end 2017, suggesting that these users are migrating to flexible space solutions.
In Bangkok, four large co-working space operators are opening in multiple locations. JustCo, Spaces, The Great Room and WeWork leased a combined total of 25,000 square metres of space in some of Bangkok’s best office buildings last year and they are still growing.
“I recently met Yvan Maillard, general manager of The Great Room‘s Singapore operation and he said that, in Singapore, 30% of his clients are late stage start-ups, 30 % are private investment family offices and 30% are mainstream corporates. In the case of corporates, they often lease co-working space as a stopgap before finding a larger permanent office for their expanding team,” said Mr. James Pitchon, Head of Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand.
It is not only the way companies source their office space that is changing. Even those companies who continue to lease office space directly are changing the way that they use the space – having your own office or even your own desk is out of fashion – agile working is all the rage.
Mr. Nihipat added, “Companies are providing employees with a daily choice of environments from quiet space to a layout that enables teams to collaborate. Employees are expected to move around the office, depending on their tasks. The objective is to create a workspace that fulfills the employees’ needs in a high-quality environment, while minimizing the number of individual desks needed, effectively putting more people to work in less space.”
Globally and in Bangkok, the office market will continue to evolve and while traditional leases are yet to be seen as a thing of the past, CBRE expects more companies to provide agile working environments. CBRE also expects to see significant growth in the amount of co-working spaces provided by third party suppliers.
“This will mean an increase in the demand for high quality buildings with flexible, column free floor plates, technically advanced air conditioning and temperature control, as well as sufficient lift capacity to deal with higher rates of occupation density.
Many of the new generation of buildings currently under construction or being planned in Bangkok will have these features and we won’t be surprised to see more and more co-working spaces open their doors as companies weigh the real advantages of this option versus traditional space.
Business
Hotel #4 for Centara Hotels in Krabi
PHOTO: Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi, another of the Centara properties along the Krabi coast
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s largest hotel group, has just signed a Hotel Management Agreement for a 180 room property on Ao Nang Beach, Krabi. The new hotel will be under its ‘Centara’ brand.
Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi will be the company’s fourth property in Krabi and is expected to open September next year.
“Krabi is well known for its stunning seascapes, world-class diving, national parks and eco-tours. We are pleased to have reached a greater level of trust from the owner to manage a second property in Krabi for them after Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa. Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi will establish itself as one of Krabi’s premier destinations tailored to match everybody’s desires,” said Centara CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.
Centara have signed an agreement to manage the property with its owner, Dr Pornsak Thantapakul, CEO and Managing Director of Anda Beach Resort.
“We trust Centara to design and operate the hotel and offer guests the combination of a modern tropical resort and the fun family experience –plus one of the most beautiful sunset views in Thailand,” said Dr. Pornsak.
Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi will be the first chain hotel in the area with direct access to Ao Nang beach. The resort’s 180 rooms will range in size from 39 to 81sqm in eight configurations, including 20 family-friendly residences with bunk beds.
Most ground floor rooms will have direct pool access. Centara is planning a modern design, with F&B outlets that can be used for breakfast and special event buffets, or independent themes and menus. The resort will also feature a spa and beach club.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Container with radioactive waste being stored at Laem Chabang port
An unknown amount of radioactive waste has been detected inside an export container at the Laem Chabang Deep Seaport, just north of Pattaya, Chon Buri.
The port’s deputy director, Vice Admiral Yutthana Mokkhao, says the waste is being kept in the safety zone at the port which is equipped to handle radioactive situation and it is being handled by officials from Thailand’s Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT).
The waste was detected by x-ray officials and TINT was alerted on Thursday. Yutthana said TINT intended to remove the radioactive waste for disposal by Friday but the operation could not be completed on time. The operation resumed yesterday, he said.
The container belongs to the Aftermath Stainless Steel and Metal Recycling Company.
Yutthana did not specify the amount or type of radioactive waste.
The Nation reports that, normally, radioactive waste could be a by-product of electricity generating by nuclear reactors or it could come from medical radiating machines.
STORY: The Nation
