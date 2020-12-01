Suvarnabhumi expansion being reviewed in line with “new normal” expectations | The Thaiger

Business
Suvarnabhumi expansion being reviewed in line with “new normal” expectations
The 44 billion baht northern expansion of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport is being revised, to meet “new normal” requirements, according to Airports of Thailand. AOT president, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, says the process will take 1 or 2 months to complete.
Nation Thailand reports that the airport’s new northern terminal will have the capacity to handle 30 million passengers a year, with Nitinai remaining optimistic about a return to normal figures next year. He says the availability of effective Covid-19 vaccines should fuel a return to normality, with passenger traffic at Suvarnabhumi eventually reaching pre-Covid numbers of 65 million in 2023.
He adds that the Satellite Terminal 1 should be completed in 2022, with plans also being drawn up to extend the airport’s existing terminal east and west. The Satellite Terminal 1 is expected to increase the airport’s capacity by an additional 15 million passengers a year.
Crime
37 year old Egyptian arrested over an alleged protection racket
A 37 year old Egyptian is now in custody following his arrest over alleged “mafia ties” and “running a protection racket” in Bangkok. Police further alleged his dealings in illicit drugs and alleged ties to a foreign mafia gangs. He was also found to have overstayed his visa.
Police say that the gang involved collected money from foreigners, mostly Middle Eastern, in exchange for “protection”. The group made claims to their ‘customers’ that they would provide safety to foreigners against criminals the police weren’t able to catch or people under their protection. The gangs claimed to have strong links to police and officials. The gangs were also selling illicit drugs around Bangkok’s entertainment venues.
Foreigners paid monthly and those who refused faced threats. Some had been harmed by the foreign gang.
When police checked the man’s visa history they found he had overstayed his Thailand by1,772 days. During questioning he admitted that he had been arrested for selling crystal methamphetamine in 2017 and awaiting prosecution.
Police are continuing the investigation in the case to find others connected to the man, named as ‘Mohamed’.
In a similar case a 24 year old from Jordan named ‘Ali’ was also offering the same ‘protection’ services to Middle East people who had been staying in Thailand illegally. He was deported for overstaying his visa.
Air Pollution
Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO
If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.
The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.
“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.
“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”
To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…
Air Pollution
Smoke and mirrors – the truth about Bangkok’s air pollution | VIDEO
OPINION
TRANSCRIPT
Smoke, haze, smog. Every year it’s the same culprits in Bangkok. It’s all the cars sitting in traffic, it’s the old diesel buses, it’s people burning too many incense sticks… yes, that was actually used a reason to explain Bangkok’s bad air at one stage last year during Chinese New Year.
Of course all those things contribute to the city’s pollution but are far from the main problem.
From December to April each year Thailand’s capital city skies became grey with a smog and haze, some days Bangkok ranks in the worst cities in the world for air pollution during this period. But the buses, industry and people during intense sticks are much the same all year round, but the smoke and haze problem is mostly limited to just the months between December and April. So why?
There’s two critical factors at work here. Firstly the annual monsoon, as the airflow flips around the end of November each year from a south west airflow, sweeping moist air out of the Indian Ocean into Thailand, to a north east airflow where drier air is swept down from the Asian continent.
That change of the monsoon also coincides with the annual burns season where farmers burn off their harvested plantation… mostly rice, corn and sugar. Most of these farm areas are to the north and north east of Bangkok.
Put these two phenomena together and you get the drier, north east airflow blowing smoke and haze down from the country’s north and north-eastern farmlands. The problem can be bad enough in Bangkok, but central Thailand and the north suffer even more from the choking smoke and the seasonal public health fiasco.
For reasons, probably mostly commercial, the Thai government have been reticent to directly address the annual burn off season, SAYING that they’re going to crackdown on illegal burning, but never following through with effective enforcement.
Instead, prodded by the media, the Government rolls out its PR machine and invites the media to take photos of water cannons blasting thousands of litres of valuable water into the sky, doing precisely NOTHING to address the air pollution problem.
For some reason there appears to some officials who actually think this grotesque waste of water is achieving something… beyond a woefully ineffective media stunt.
All this obfuscation from officials and the government is completely ignoring the PM2.5 micron “elephant in the room”… the annual burn off season.
In truth the problem in Bangkok is little to do with the traffic, buses and local industry. Of course, it’s a contributor but a tiny fraction of the bigger, deliberately lit, plantation fire issue.
A long term solution is to subsidise proper machinery for Thailand’s farmers to clear the land mechanically, rather than the cheaper burning of the crops. Districts could share the cost of the necessary machinery, with individual farmers and companies hiring the equipment when needed.
Today it’s easy to track all the fires, clearly identified by NASA satellites, in almost real time. It’s a free website that anyone can log onto… even Thai government officials. You can see the active fires in Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar as well, but there is a big concentration in central, northern and north-eastern Thailand.
You can see clear evidence of exactly where the smoke is coming from… matched with the daily weather forecast which provides the direction and strength of the winds.
There’s even a simple site like Air Visual which lists the air quality around the country, and the world for that matter, any time of the day… district by district, suburb by suburb.
The information from Air Visual clearly links the poor air quality with the fires that are burning. All this information is free… it’s not rocket science.
At some stage the Thai government and compliant officials will be forced to bite the bullet and admit that the annual pollution problem is what it is – a cover up to protect large and powerful multi-nationals and their agricultural pursuits.
Keith
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:07 pm
Pipe dreams
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:48 pm
Good luck with that.
New terminals will not be needed for a long time.
I remind Thailand of something Al Capone said: We never go where we are not wanted.
Visitors are not welcomed in Thailand.
Patrick Kelly
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:21 pm
Place will be a ghost town as long as the search for zero Covid continues. Economies that are paranoid are doomed to fail. Until brought to their knees one never learns this simple lesson.