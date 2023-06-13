SCB-Julius Baer launches 45 Academia programme for Thai business heirs

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Thailand, there’s a new academic programme for business heirs. SCB-Julius Baer Securities, a joint venture between Siam Commercial Bank and Julius Baer, has introduced The 45 Academia programme as part of its New Wave of Wealth strategy. This initiative aims to nurture the future leaders of wealth management by offering comprehensive training for business heirs in Thailand.

The 45 Academia programme is designed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to make significant social contributions in the future. It combines wealth management and investment training with a crucial self-development module. The course advisors include prominent chief executives and leading business figures from Thailand and across the globe, Bangkok Post reported.

Participants also have the opportunity to visit Julius Baer’s headquarters in Switzerland as part of the programme, gaining valuable hands-on experience. The International Institute for Management Development is facilitating practical workshops in collaboration with the initiative.

Lalitphat Toranavikrai, chief executive of SCB-Julius Baer Securities, emphasised the importance of wealth transfer for high net worth individuals in Thailand. “Our programme targets the next generation of business heirs, empowering them to become influential leaders who can positively impact society,” Toranavikrai said.

Chanond Ruangkritya, chief executive of Ananda Development and dean of The 45 Academia, highlighted the need for adaptability and lifelong learning in leadership. He explained that the curriculum is designed to create leaders who focus on generating innovative solutions that benefit society as a whole, beyond personal wealth accumulation.

Adrian Mazenauer, head of wealth management at SCB Julius Baer, serves as the curriculum director, while Praiwan Dhungsunundhana is the programme director of the SCB Julius Baer Academy. The advisory team comprises: Chalermchai Mahagitsiri, president and chief executive of Thoresen Thai Agencies; Karndee Leopairote, chief of foresight and digital assets at FutureTales Lab, DTGO Group; Rawit Hanutsaha, chief executive of Srichand United Dispensary Co; Thana Thienachariya, board chairman of Bluebik Group; and Yupapin Wangviwat, deputy chief executive and chief financial officer of Gulf Energy Development.