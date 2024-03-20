Q-Con’s land acquisition set to boost southern Thailand’s economy

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 17:33, 20 March 2024| Updated: 17:33, 20 March 2024
54 1 minute read
Picture, of the Southern Region Industrial Estate in Songkhla operated by the IEAT, courtesy of Bangkok News

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) anticipates its recent land sale to Quality Construction Products Plc (Q-Con), a lightweight brick manufacturer, to bolster the increasing demand for bricks and endorse the government’s economic upliftment plan for the southern region.

Situated in the Southern Region Industrial Estate, the 35-rai land was acquired by Q-Con, which had committed to a purchase agreement on Monday, March 18. The firm has invested approximately 1.05 billion baht in its lightweight brick production initiative.

The acquisition of the land is anticipated to foster job creation and facilitate other investment ventures that require construction materials, thereby boosting the southern region’s economy, stated Veeris Ammarapala, the IEAT’s governor.

“The relationship between Q-Con and the IEAT is strong. The company is a key customer who has bought industrial land in various locations across different regions.”

Related news

The government’s plan focuses on enhancing the southern region’s economy by buttressing its agricultural trade and tourism sectors.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had previously remarked that the southernmost provinces, particularly the Betong district of Yala, possess the potential to morph into leading tourist hotspots, supplementing Phuket.

The Southern Region Industrial Estate, which neighbours Yala in Songkhla, covers a total area of 2,261 rai. It includes an industrial zone (917 rai), a commercial and residential zone (37 rai), an infrastructure and green zone (1,194 rai) and a free zone (113 rai) which serves multiple purposes, including functioning as a customs-free area.

The estate houses 48 companies and employs 2,811 workers, with the total investment value summing up to 5.98 billion baht.

Rubber processing comprises 37% of all industries in the industrial estate, succeeded by food (11%), plastics (11%), steel and metal (11%), and other industries (30%), Veeris added.

“Thai investors make up the majority, accounting for 56% of total investors, followed by Malaysians (21%), Japanese (4%) and investors of other nationalities (19%).”

To encourage industrial land sales in the Southern Region Industrial Estate, the IEAT is offering a 3% discount to new investors and a 5% price cut to existing investors looking to purchase additional land.

Business NewsEconomy NewsSouth Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

UK Foreign Secretary Cameron elevates trade links in Thailand

Published: 12:00, 20 March 2024

Thai economy falters as high interest rates impact major sectors

Published: 10:43, 20 March 2024

Thailand anticipates American tourism influx due to Songkran

Published: 10:08, 20 March 2024

Thailand enforces ban on maize imports from field burning regions

Published: 17:51, 19 March 2024