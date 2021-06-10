Business
New Online Entry Packages Offered By AXA To Welcome In Tourists
PRESS RELEASE
Tadoo, Thailand’s up-and-coming insurance, and finance comparison platform have announced a partnership with AXA, one of the world’s largest and most trusted insurance providers.
One of the highlighted standout products from the new partnership is the Entry package to Thailand during covid-19, comprising of the Covid-19 Insurance Certificate and Covid-19 Travel Insurance. The Entry Package to Thailand is the perfect all-inclusive for those who are wanting to travel to Thailand as it meets all the requirements issued by the government and offers comprehensive coverage for medical and personal accidents, including covid-19.
Based on the duration of your stay, you can choose for how long the plan covers you. The cover duration ranges from 30 days to 365 days. The package pricing varies as it is based on your departure country and whether that country is determined a high, medium, or low-risk zone.
The launch of the Entry pack to Thailand has come at a perfect time as the Thai Cabinet has recently approved the Phuket Sandbox plan, which will allow vaccinated international travelers to enter Phuket quarantine free from the 1st July, proving that have been vaccinated for at least 2 weeks before traveling into Thailand. Other requirements include a 2-weeks minimum stay in Phuket alone.
Some of the Key Benefit of the Entry package to Thailand include:
- No waiting period, no deductible
- 24-hour hotline service
- The policy covers those aged 1 – 74
- Buy Easily online with various payment options
- Get your insurance policy and Covid-19 certificate sent directly to your email instantly
Tadoo is striving to digitally transform price comparison in Thailand and shifting products and services online, beginning with the Thailand entry package, which is one of the packages that is offered entirely online, with the goal of improving the customer experience. You can apply for the package at any time, and the insurance will be sent immediately to your email address, saving you the time and effort of filling out paperwork and waiting for calls. If you have any additional questions or concerns, they also have a call me back option for individuals who prefer to speak with someone directly.
Sapir Matmon, CEO of Tadoo. says “Entering this new partnership with AXA is really exciting for Tadoo and as one of the Thaiger partners, we look forward to offering our products and services to the readers of the Thaiger. With our continuous focus on innovation and expansion, we hope to offer a wide range of alternatives, flexible payment choices, and seamless end-to-end solutions to both Tadoo and the Thaiger’s, English and Thai users”
“We are pleased to announce AXA as our chosen provider to support our strategic goals for 2021 and beyond as a trusted insurance partner. We have a shared goal of providing a selection of high-quality products and ensuring complete peace of mind by improving the consumer experience, which was a major component in cementing our partnership”
For more information on the Thailand Re-Entry Full Package, click HERE.
