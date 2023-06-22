Thai chicken advancement: CPF targets space-grade safety for production

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a bold step indicative of its commitment to product safety, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF) has set its sights on the stars. Taking its poultry products to new heights, CPF is joining the “Thai Food Mission to Space” programme. A trailblazing endeavour, this Thai chicken project is spearheaded by CPF in partnership with Nanoracks Llc, a leader in space innovation from the United States and Mu Space and Advanced Technology Co, a Southeast Asian firm specialising in space technology solutions.

The initiative aims to push the boundaries of food safety, ensuring Thai chicken meets stringent space-grade safety standards. Each Thai chicken involved in the scheme will be meticulously evaluated according to rigorous space safety certifications.

Highlighting the importance of this venture, CPF’s Chief Executive, Prasit Boondoungprasert, expressed that it is a testament to CPF’s unwavering dedication to Thai chicken meat safety. The objective is to secure a place for CPF amongst the safest meat brands worldwide. Achieving the challenging standards necessary for space food offers a sense of immense national pride for Thailand, he added.

“Undoubtedly, food safety and quality take the lion’s share of our priorities at CP Foods. Teaming up with Nanoracks and Mu Space bolsters our determination to prove Thai chicken’s compliance with space-level safety norms,” stated Boondoungprasert.

Eminent former NASA astronaut, Michael Massimino, lauded the mission, acknowledging its dual-fold benefits. On one hand, the effort ensures astronauts a diverse and secure diet, while conversely, it globalises food safety standards, thereby benefitting consumers around the globe. Moreover, it puts Thai chicken meat firmly on the international map, reported Bangkok Post.

Massimino stressed, “The resultant boost in the variety and safety of food for astronauts has a knock-on effect on food safety worldwide, enhancing Thai cuisine’s global standing.”

Supporting Massimino’s sentiments, Vickie Kloeris, a seasoned NASA food scientist, commended CP Foods for its commitment to rigorous safety and nutritional standards. According to her, this ensures CPF’s Thai chicken is devoid of any chemical residues, antibiotics, or harmful pathogens.

“As a veteran food scientist, I endorse the importance of ensuring astronaut food provides top-notch safety and balanced nutrition. Cleanliness and disinfection are critical. I am highly impressed with CP Foods’ production standards. The antibiotic and hormone-free Thai chicken aligns with NASA’s safety parameters.” Kloeris said.

Kloeris also shared her excitement about astronauts experiencing Thai chicken dishes in space for the first time, “Thai food is globally renowned for its rich flavours. As astronauts venture on their new space mission, they will embark on a unique culinary journey, enjoying the delightful tastes of Thai cuisine onboard their spacecraft.”