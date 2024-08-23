Commerce Ministry promotes Thai SELECT restaurants

Picture courtesy of asianews.network official website

The Commerce Ministry launched prototype Thai SELECT restaurants to boost Thailand’s soft power on a global scale.

Celebrating its 104th anniversary, the ministry hosted the Driving the Thai Economy with Soft Power exhibition, led by caretaker Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, on the forecourt of its building.

Phumtham emphasised the ministry’s dedication to enacting policies aimed at accelerating economic recovery. These policies are designed to enhance the well-being of citizens, increase income, reduce expenses, broaden opportunities, and ensure a balance between consumers, agricultural producers, and business operators, thus sustaining their livelihoods and businesses.

Additionally, the ministry highlighted the importance of Thailand’s soft power in creating employment and generating income. Soft power is increasingly seen as a critical tool for economic growth, with the government striving to foster a creative economy that evolves from national identity, local wisdom, and creativity, and is intertwined with culture and society. This strategy aims to advance the production of goods and services.

Phumtham stated that the ministry supports this initiative by organising meetings, seminars, and trade shows to promote Thai soft power.

A press conference on Thursday at the ministry featured a model displaying local products exemplifying soft power.

In a related move, the ministry is hosting an exhibition of Thai SELECT restaurants to further promote Thailand’s soft power. The Thai SELECT certification, granted by the Commerce Ministry, recognises Thai restaurants and pre-packaged Thai food products that authentically reflect local wisdom and culture, and use high-quality raw materials such as Hom Mali fragrant rice and geographical indication-registered products.

The ministry plans to feature lifestyle products, fashion, and crafted designs at 1,600 Thai SELECT restaurants worldwide.

Promoting Thai SELECT food as an international soft power is a significant selling point for the country and contributes to driving the economy, aligning with government policies, Phumtham said, reported Bangkok Post.