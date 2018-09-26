Airbnb partners with Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Airbnb partners with Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association
PHOTO: Mike Orgill, Airbnb Country Manager for Southeast Asia (left) and Suparerk Soorangura, President of TBAA and Advisor to the Thai Travel Agents Association (right) signing the MoU.
Airbnb, the world’s leading community-driven hospitality company has announced its industry-first partnership with the Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association (TBAA) to promote creative, people-powered Thai hospitality.
Through the partnership, Airbnb and the TBAA will bring boutique hotels onto Airbnb’s global people-to-people platform and connect them to its international network of travellers, which has seen more than 300 million guest arrivals since it was founded 10 years ago.
Airbnb is the first travel platform in Thailand to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the TBAA. This closely follows the company’s recent partnership with the Ministry of Interior’s Department of Local Administration to upskill and onboard local homestays across all 76 provinces.
Mike Orgill, Airbnb Country Manager for Southeast Asia, and Suparerk Soorangura, President of TBAA and Advisor to the Thai Travel Agents Association, jointly launched the partnership.
With Thailand as one of the world’s top global destinations, this partnership will provide travellers with easy access to more than 50 boutique hotels across 15 provinces such as Bangkok, Chantaburi, Chiang Mai, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, Prachuab Kiri Khan, Ratchaburi and Sukhothai, all providing authentic Thai hospitality.
In today’s MoU, both parties agree to:
- Conduct training workshops for TBAA members to equip them with Airbnb platform know-how, and the digital skills to create, manage and promote their own listings
- Empower Thai boutique hospitality entrepreneurs with global hospitality standards
- Amplify Thailand’s unique boutique hotels and creative design on a global stage
- Revitalise local neighbourhoods by driving tourist footfall outside of traditional tourist districts
During the launch, Airbnb and the TBAA also announced the inaugural Airbnb x TBAA Thailand Neighbourhood Guide. The 17-page insider’s guide spotlights five under-the-radar neighbourhoods in Thailand, each with its distinct blend of traditional heritage and new creative spaces.
In the past year alone, Airbnb’s host community in Thailand has welcomed close to 1.7 million guests into their homes, creating a combined 4 billion baht (US$119 million) in income for local Thais. Earlier this September, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha highlighted Airbnb’s recent partnership with the Department of Local Administration during his weekly national broadcast. In his statement on the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy to Sustainable Development Goals, he shared how Airbnb is promoting local homestays and distribute wealth across rural provinces.
Quotes
“Thailand is one of Airbnb’s largest markets in Southeast Asia, and our partnership with the TBAA marks a significant step forward for our business and community here. Boutique hotels play an increasingly key role in driving the tourism ecosystem through their authentic host-led hospitality and distinctive local design.” – Mike Orgill, Airbnb Country Manager for Southeast Asia
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Bangkok
Breakfast in Rome. Dinner in Bangkok.
Air Italy has touched down in Bangkok for the first time as it launches four weekly services into the Big Mango. The company intends to increase services to five weekly by the end of October.
Bangkok is Air Italy’s third new international route launched this summer following launches in New York and Miami. It’s the airlines’ first route in Asia.
The airline is based in Milan, Italy and is owned by AQA Holdings. The airline is launching its new international routes in concert with it’s local destinations to connect passengers from Rome, Sicily, Naples, Calabria and Sardinia.
The airline is also hoping to add two new routes, from Milan to Delhi and Mumbai in India, with a Delhi launch set for 28 October and Mumbai 30 October.
Air Italy’s Milan – Bangkok service uses an Airbus A330-200 with 24 seats in business class and 228 seats in economy.
The airline offers departures from Italy on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and intends to add the fifth service on Sundays starting October 28.
Bangkok
Welcome home, now off to jail
PHOTOS: Tourist Police Bureau
Thailand’s roving crime-buster Pol Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn was part of the welcoming committee as a group of Thais, he helped to bust in The Philippines, arrived back at Suvarabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
They were immediately taken away to the police station after Big Joke introduced himself.
Back in June the deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau had been at a house in the Manila suburbs busting 16 Thais and three Taiwanese for running a call centre operation. For over a year Thais at home had been defrauded by this group, according to police.
Now ten of the Thais are back to face the music in Thailand – six more will follow later according to the Tourist Police Bureau website.
They are all facing charges on warrants from the Taling Chan court that they committed fraud and extortion and pretended to be Thai officials.
Bangkok
Road racing motorbikes collide in Bangkok – one dead, one injured
A motorcyclist has been killed and another injured when their bikes, which a witness said were racing on a Bangkok road, grazed each other early this morning.
The incident happened on Sukhaphibal 5 road in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.
Police said 26 year old Yospol Aksorn died of serious head injuries after he was thrown from his black Honda CBR motorcycle.
29 year old Decha Buanoi, who drove a Ducati motorcycle, was injured and rushed to B.Care Medical Centre Hospital.
53 year old Chompu Kham-on, a taxi driver, told police that he saw the two motorcyclists racing each other at high speed going in the opposite direction to his taxi. He said the bikes accidentally grazed each other, causing the CBR rider to be hurled from his bike while the Ducati hit his taxi.
Police have yet to check security camera footage before considering legal action against the lone survivor of the crash.
STORY: The Nation
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Find your dream property in Thailand
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
6 ways to avoid being defrauded in a property investment
Top 10 overseas destinations for Chinese travellers
Thailand makes you fat
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
Four others rescued in Tham Luang before the Mu Pa 13
Airbnb partners with Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association
Official travel warnings about Phuket issued by the Chinese Embassy
Trailer driver escapes injury in Phang Nga roll over
12 million meth pills, half tonne of ‘ice’ seized in Chiang Rai
Greed unravelled the trio’s grisly plot – Phrae double murder
A backpack full of meth pills headed for Chiang Mai
Two injured in By Pass road roll-over
4,000 pills and a 25 year old nabbed at Samui Post
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
The art of Thai massage – Chann Wellness Spa, Kamala
Breakfast in Rome. Dinner in Bangkok.
TAT plan to boost tourism to secondary locations, and Thai Airways’ bottomline
South Korean band’s motivational UN speech transcends race and gender identity
Two motorists died in Phuket road accident
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
-
Hua Hin3 days ago
TAT criticises operators of suspended Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Australian expat and Thai wife go missing
-
National3 days ago
Weather warnings out for mid-week
-
Chiang Mai1 day ago
Bodies of missing British man and Thai wife found buried in garden in Phrae
-
Business3 days ago
Pattaya’s hotel performance rebounds as EEC drives positive market sentiment
-
Regional3 days ago
Budget Phuket to India direct, from October
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chinese tourists ignoring the PM’s orders
You must be logged in to post a comment Login