Woman finds husband with mistress at Bangkok resort, fatal altercation ensues

Monday, April 21, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman discovered her missing husband with his mistress at a resort in Min Buri district, Bangkok, yesterday, April 20, leading to a violent altercation. The confrontation resulted in the mistress’s death at a hospital, while the wife later surrendered to the police.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Banlu Phloetnok of Min Buri Police Station received a report about a fatal altercation at a resort. Investigators arrived to find the injured party, identified as Phojchanat, had already been taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The other party involved, Worawan, turned herself in at the police station following the incident.

A resort housekeeper reported that late the previous night, Worawan’s husband brought Phojchanat to the resort. In the morning, Worawan arrived searching for her husband and found him with Phonchanat, leading to a confrontation.

Worawan attacked Phonchanat, dragging her to the resort’s check-in area. Severely injured, Phojchanat was transported by a concerned citizen to Nawamin Hospital 9, where she later died.

Police Colonel Somphot Thongmun, superintendent of Min Buri Police Station, revealed that initial investigations indicated the husband had brought his mistress to the resort. When his wife arrived and discovered them together, a violent dispute ensued, resulting in the mistress’ death.

Worawan faces charges of causing bodily harm leading to death as legal proceedings continue, reported KhaoSod.

Last year, in Phatthalung province, a woman, consumed by rage and betrayal, attacked her husband’s mistress with a knife and fired a gun after discovering the affair through surveillance footage.

Emergency responders rushed a 52 year old woman to the hospital after a passerby alerted them to her injuries from the knife attack. The assault left her with three wounds on her left thigh and back and occurred in Lam Pam, Mueang district, Phatthalung province.

