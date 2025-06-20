Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder

Making final call to his brother to ask for financial support before his death

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
77 1 minute read
Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder
Photo via Matichon

An autopsy confirmed that a Thai volunteer lawyer who died in a rented room in Cambodia, with 700,000 baht missing, had passed away due to a congenital disease, not murder.

A strong unpleasant odour from an apartment in the Or Smach district of Oddar Meanchey province led to the discovery of the body of 58 year old Thai man Thotsaporn “Por” Jaisa-ngiam, on June 18. Por had previously volunteered as a lawyer in Thailand before relocating to Cambodia, where he was a moneylender.

Cambodian police reported that Por sustained a head wound, though the cause was initially unclear. Officers speculated that he may have been fatally struck with a hard object or collapsed due to illness, resulting in a fatal injury.

A Thai female friend of Por suspected foul play, claiming he had more than 700,000 baht in cash with him. However, only 1,500 baht was found at the scene. Residents pointed suspicion towards a woman seen entering the apartment with Por on June 13.

Por’s body was transported to Surin Hospital for an autopsy. His older brother later told ThaiRath that doctors confirmed Por had died of thrombosis, suggesting he may have fainted as a result of the condition and struck his head in the fall.

Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing
Photo via Channel 8

The brother added that Por had once worked at a district office in the Isaan province of Srisaket, in addition to his volunteer work. However, he was unsure when Por had left government service or moved to Cambodia, as they had not seen each other in over a decade.

Por had recently called his brother to borrow money, though the amount requested was reportedly far less than the 700,000 baht claimed by his friend.

Related Articles
Thai lawyer dies of congenital disease
Photo via ThaiRath

The brother said he had no suspicions regarding the cause of death and held a simple funeral for Por at Khok Takian Temple in Surin. The cremation ceremony took place yesterday, June 19.

He also expressed his gratitude to officials for assisting in the repatriation of Por’s body from Cambodia to Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash Phuket News

Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash

10 minutes ago
Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder Thailand News

Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder

1 hour ago
United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation Bangkok News

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

1 hour ago
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation Thailand News

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

2 hours ago
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

2 hours ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

3 hours ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

3 hours ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

3 hours ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

4 hours ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

4 hours ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

4 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

20 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

20 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

21 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

21 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

21 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

21 hours ago
Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram Thailand News

Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram

21 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts Thailand News

Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

22 hours ago
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

22 hours ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

22 hours ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

22 hours ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

22 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
77 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x