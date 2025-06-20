Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder

An autopsy confirmed that a Thai volunteer lawyer who died in a rented room in Cambodia, with 700,000 baht missing, had passed away due to a congenital disease, not murder.

A strong unpleasant odour from an apartment in the Or Smach district of Oddar Meanchey province led to the discovery of the body of 58 year old Thai man Thotsaporn “Por” Jaisa-ngiam, on June 18. Por had previously volunteered as a lawyer in Thailand before relocating to Cambodia, where he was a moneylender.

Cambodian police reported that Por sustained a head wound, though the cause was initially unclear. Officers speculated that he may have been fatally struck with a hard object or collapsed due to illness, resulting in a fatal injury.

A Thai female friend of Por suspected foul play, claiming he had more than 700,000 baht in cash with him. However, only 1,500 baht was found at the scene. Residents pointed suspicion towards a woman seen entering the apartment with Por on June 13.

Por’s body was transported to Surin Hospital for an autopsy. His older brother later told ThaiRath that doctors confirmed Por had died of thrombosis, suggesting he may have fainted as a result of the condition and struck his head in the fall.

The brother added that Por had once worked at a district office in the Isaan province of Srisaket, in addition to his volunteer work. However, he was unsure when Por had left government service or moved to Cambodia, as they had not seen each other in over a decade.

Por had recently called his brother to borrow money, though the amount requested was reportedly far less than the 700,000 baht claimed by his friend.

The brother said he had no suspicions regarding the cause of death and held a simple funeral for Por at Khok Takian Temple in Surin. The cremation ceremony took place yesterday, June 19.

He also expressed his gratitude to officials for assisting in the repatriation of Por’s body from Cambodia to Thailand.