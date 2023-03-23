Taiwanese woman wins 3kg chicken rice eating challenge in Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ ศรีเหลืองโภชนา สะพานควาย-ข้าวมันไก่ไจแอนท์

A Taiwanese woman shrugged aside the well-worn slogan “pleasure on the lips, lifetime on the hips” to emerge victorious in a food challenge at a restaurant in Bangkok. The foodie devoured 3 kilogrammes of chicken and rice in just 35 minutes, making her the 37th winner of the challenge since it was launched 10 years ago.

The chicken rice shop, Sri Leung Pochana, posted a picture of the Taiwanese woman with a giant empty plate, that was piled high with chicken and rice, on its official Facebook page yesterday to announce her victory. The picture caption said…

“The 37th champion of the giant chicken rice challenge, a Taiwanese woman in a cute student uniform, Jai Wei Ku! She spent 35 minutes finishing the dish. So cute!”

The Taiwanese winner is a big eater and YouTuber who has almost 50,000 subscribers on her channel, 泡芙餓了麼 or @puff_ku. Her videos and contents mostly feature her participating in several eating challenges.

She wore a Thai student uniform on the day of the challenge, which is now very popular among Chinese tourists visiting Thailand.

The dish that she conquered included 2 kilogrammes of rice and 1 kilogrammes of boiled chicken. To win the challenge, the foodie had to finish one 3 kilogramme chicken and rice plate within an hour. The winner received a giant plate as a reward and the food was free, which typically costs 650 baht.

Aside from a free chicken rice meal and a plate, the winner’s picture with a giant plate of chicken rice is displayed on the restaurant’s wall as well.

Sri Leung Pochana has been operating for over 40 years. It is not clear when the challenge was first introduced, but the pictures and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page indicate that the challenge was launched over 10 years ago.

In 2018, a Japanese tourist took part in the challenge and spent about 17 minutes polishing off the giant dish. In the same year, a Malaysian woman, who was the 17th winner of the challenge, spent only 11.19 minutes to complete it.

Chicken and rice is the shop’s signature dish but there are plenty of other options for customers, such as noodles, and veggie dishes like sunflower sprouts and Chinese kale with oyster sauce. A normal chicken and rice dish costs 60 baht. The shop is located near Saphan Kwai BTS Station.