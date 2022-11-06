Connect with us

Bangkok

Singaporean man trashes red-plate Lamborghini on Don Mueang Tollway

Published

 on 

A bright yellow Lamborghini Aventador with red plates driven by a Singaporean man smashed into other vehicles on the Don Muang Tollway on Saturday morning, resulting in injuries to drivers and passengers in the other vehicles.

The accident took place in the southbound lane of the tollway, near Don Mueang airport, said Pol Lt Col Teerapoj Thongkate. It’s the second time in a month that a foreign fool in a Lambo has walked away for the results of his deplorable driving.

When emergency responders and police arrived at the scene, they found lampposts and parts of a crash barrier strewn across the elevated road among heavy traffic.

A Toyota Vigo pickup truck with its front end badly damaged lay overturned near a Toyota Altis. Further up the tollway was a badly damaged red-plate Lamborghini.

Five people were injured, including a husband and wife in the pickup truck, and three people in the Altis. All of them were taken to Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai district.

Initial investigations found the Singaporean had been driving his supercar erratically and speeding before colliding with the Altis, sending it careering into a crash barrier where it was then rear-ended by the pickup. The pick-up then slammed into the barrier before turning over itself.

The driver of the Lamborghini, a 54 year old Singaporean national who was not named, was unhurt. Police say he has been detained in for questioning.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to determine if there will be any charges.

Drivers with red plates must seek permission from authorities if they want to use their vehicle at night and each time they want to travel outside the specified area where the car was registered.

Singaporean man trashes red-plate Lamborghini on Don Mueang Tollway | News by Thaiger

A Toyota Vigo pickup truck with its front end badly damaged lay overturned near a Toyota Altis.

Singaporean man trashes red-plate Lamborghini on Don Mueang Tollway | News by Thaiger

Three people injured in the Altis were taken to Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai district.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Visa6 mins ago

Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
Bangkok34 mins ago

Singaporean man trashes red-plate Lamborghini on Don Mueang Tollway
South1 hour ago

No fury like a ladyboy scorned – toyboy pulls gun
Sponsored2 days ago

Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
Thailand1 hour ago

Traveling in Thailand? What’s better, North or South of Thailand?
Drugs2 hours ago

Too bad to be true – the 2 baht meth pill
Pollution20 hours ago

Fly tipping with real flies – ‘Tourist’ trash angers Kanchanaburi villagers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok21 hours ago

Plus-Size Competition in Thailand | Miss Krungthong 2022
Bangkok22 hours ago

“Ari reset,” a great handing over plastic bottles campaign.
Home Services22 hours ago

SAIJAI Homecare Launched Promotion Campaign with TrueMoney Wallet
Cultural Activities22 hours ago

5 fun facts about Loy Krathong
Crime23 hours ago

Thai carer who beat her lover to death denied parole in UK
Technology23 hours ago

Twitter employees lay off begins after Musk takeover
Thailand Elite24 hours ago

Sales of Thailand Elite Card to Chinese nationals up 185%
Guides1 day ago

Today’s tourists can hit Thailand’s island-hopping heights
Video1 day ago

American Entrepreneur running a restaurant empire in Thailand ft.Greg Lange | Thaiger Podcast Ep.11
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending