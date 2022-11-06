Singaporean man trashes red-plate Lamborghini on Don Mueang Tollway

A bright yellow Lamborghini Aventador with red plates driven by a Singaporean man smashed into other vehicles on the Don Muang Tollway on Saturday morning, resulting in injuries to drivers and passengers in the other vehicles.

The accident took place in the southbound lane of the tollway, near Don Mueang airport, said Pol Lt Col Teerapoj Thongkate. It’s the second time in a month that a foreign fool in a Lambo has walked away for the results of his deplorable driving.

When emergency responders and police arrived at the scene, they found lampposts and parts of a crash barrier strewn across the elevated road among heavy traffic.

A Toyota Vigo pickup truck with its front end badly damaged lay overturned near a Toyota Altis. Further up the tollway was a badly damaged red-plate Lamborghini.

Five people were injured, including a husband and wife in the pickup truck, and three people in the Altis. All of them were taken to Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai district.

Initial investigations found the Singaporean had been driving his supercar erratically and speeding before colliding with the Altis, sending it careering into a crash barrier where it was then rear-ended by the pickup. The pick-up then slammed into the barrier before turning over itself.

The driver of the Lamborghini, a 54 year old Singaporean national who was not named, was unhurt. Police say he has been detained in for questioning.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to determine if there will be any charges.

Drivers with red plates must seek permission from authorities if they want to use their vehicle at night and each time they want to travel outside the specified area where the car was registered.