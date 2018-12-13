Samut Prakan zoo denies mistreatment of elephant | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Samut Prakan zoo denies mistreatment of elephant
by Suthinan Kongsin
The Samut Prakan Livestock Development Office have inspected Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo after media reports and photos on social media revealed a thin elephant performing tricks for tourists.
“I’ve been visiting the zoo for a long time because I like to look at the animals. But when I visited last week I was upset when I saw one of the elephants. The elephant looked so thin and weak. I felt so sorry. I think he needs help.” – Trip Advisor
Read The Thaiger report about the tourists’ grievances HERE.
Visitors were also critical about the crocodile farm’s care. The Manager, Uthen Yangprapakorn, insisted all the animals there were fed well.
Uthen told reporters that his horses were 15 years old and some of the crocodiles lived to 80.
“If we hadn’t taken care of them well, they wouldn’t live this long,” he said.
“The place is poorly maintained – a lot of the facilities are run down and look like it hasn’t been upgraded in a long time.” – Trip Advisor
Uthen said the farm had conducted annual health checks on all its five elephants on December 4. He said the elephant was on a diet to prevent it from becoming fat. Elephants with high body fat were more prone to being in the mating season and often become more aggressive, Uthen said.
Photos from distressed visitors to the Zoo, posted on Trip Advisor
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Bangkok police officer kills French citizen following bar brawl
A French tourist was killed in his Bangkok apartment in the early hours of Wednesday by a local Policeman. The two were seen at a Lucky Shot Food and Sports Restaurant on Sukhumvi Soi 11/1 Tuesday evening. Witnesses say a bar brawl broke out between the two men in which the tourist was getting the upper hand, the reason for the confrontation is still unclear.
The shooter has been identified as 49 year old Pol Sen Sgt Maj Kantapong Huasdri from Lumpini police station and the victim was 41 year old Malik JDjamel. Begrudged from the outcome of the fight, the officer followed the victim home and is believed to have delivered the fatal shots.
Pol Sen Sgt Major handed himself in and and when interrogated confessed to killing the French man. Immigration police say that the victim in question was residing in the capital for the last few months and was currently looking for work opportunities.
Witnesses have confirmed that the two men were intoxicated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
John Mayer coming to Bangkok for the first time
IMAGE: John Mayer Instagram, Billboard.com
John Mayer will be playing in Bangkok on April 3, 2019 for his newly announced ‘Australia & Asia Tour 2019’. The 41 year old American, hailing from Connecticut isperforming for the first time in Thailand. Tickets will be released at a later date but put a circle in your calendar.
Mayer’s most famous songs include “Gravity”, “Your Body is a Wonderland'” and “Daughter”, his talent has also lead him to play alongside legends such as BB King and Eric Clapton.
Here is small peak into the talented John Mayer:
Bangkok
Who is Miss Thailand, last weekend’s runner-up in the Miss World competition?
PHOTOS: Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok
“Beauty is seen in action and how much you give to society. Beauty is what you do for other people and what you say to other people to make them feel better about themselves.”
She was the runner up in this year’s Miss World competition held at Santa, China last Saturday night. She was also crowned Miss Asia at the same event. But who is this young career beauty pageant entrant?Time Out Bangkok met Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan before she headed off to Sanya for the title event. Read some of her pageant-winning answers… (NB. The term ‘world peace’ was never mentioned)
Why do we still need beauty pageants in the era of female empowerment?
Nicolene: I believe beauty pageants help society see how a woman can be empowering. One, beauty pageants are not just about beauty. A beauty pageant shows how a woman can be strong, how she can be smart, and how she can help other people and empower other women, so I think beauty pageants are platforms for people to see how empowering women are.
What is the difference between the beauty pageants in the past and now?
Nicolene: I believe that beauty pageants back then focused on the wrong thing. They focused on a woman’s femininity and how womanly she is. They focused on her curves, and they didn’t focus on their minds and what she has to say. Nowadays, we have shifted our focus because we now know that women have so much to offer. I feel that, in 2018, so many people see that woman have more to offer than just pretty hair and pretty teeth.
Read the rest of the interview with Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan HERE.
