Connect with us

Bangkok

Royal Gala Dinner ‘like a big family reunion’

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTO/VIDEOS: Thai PBS

Thai PBS spoke to a number of the attendees at last Thursday night’s Royal Gala Dinner to commemorate and thank international and Thai volunteers who contributed to the amazing rescue of the 13 young football players from the Tham Luang caves in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai early July.

Nothing would overwhelm Maj Hodges from the United States more than the sight of the “Mu Pa” boys walking into the reception ‘looking great and happy’. He says the reception was like a big family reunion and a great occasion to reconnect with the people who worked side-by-side with him and his team during those most difficult days…

For Glen McEwan, from the Australian Federal Police, the grand reception reminded him of the role of the Caver/Anaesthesiologist Dr. Richard Harris and other Australian personnel who contributed to the successful rescue operation…

Read the full report HERE.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Thailand’s winners in the Conde Nast Traveller awards

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 8, 2018

By

PHOTO: Conde Nast

Thailand has been voted the world’s Best Country for People by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine  in the 2018 Readers’ Travel Awards.

Thailand was voted into third spot in the 'Best Country' category behind European winners Italy and Greece. But Thailand scored Number One in the 'Best Country For People' category.

But the Conde Nast love continues with the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok and Six Senses Yao Noi in Phang Nga voted fourth and fifth in the 'Best Asia & the Indian Subcontinent Hotel' category. Koh Samui scored ninth spot in the list of the world’s 'Best Islands'. Phuket doesn't get a mention.

Mr. Yut...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Victims say they’ve lost 40 million baht in a Facebook gold scam

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

30 people have filed complaints with police that they've been scammed into transferring over 40 million baht to a woman who promised to sell them bargain gold ornaments.

The group, led by 38 year old Atipong Nakrod, has filed the complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division. They're pointing the finger at a Facebook user with the account name of Chalinee Witthaya as the suspect.

Atipong alleged that Chalinee made a post offering to sell gold ornaments at about 2,000 to 3,000 baht less than the market rate for 15 grams of gold.

He said they transferred their money and got their gold ornaments in the post as promised in deals until August 27. Atipong and other buyers said they made bigger orders after August 27 but after they transferred the money, Chalinee closed her Facebook page and disappeared.

He said he lost almost 4 million baht and about 30 others were also conned with one losing 10 million baht. The vict...
Continue Reading

Bangkok

‘Benz Racing’ jailed seven years over money laundering

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

PHOTO: 'Benz' surrender to police in 2017 over allegations of money laundering - The Nation

Motorcycle racer Akarakit Benz Worarojcharoendet has been sentenced to eight years in prison for money laundering.

Ratchadapisek Criminal Court acquitted him of abetting drug-related offences during this morning's hearing.


21 year old Akarakit was found guilty of laundering money by leasing a 20 million baht Lamborghini on behalf of Natthapol Nakkham, an alleged accomplice of jailed Lao drug kingpin Xaysana Keophimpa.

Akarakit, the husband of actress Napapa Patt Tantrakul, was arrested based on nearly 30 monetary transactions and his own claim of having a lease contract for the Lamborghini.

It remains unclear whether Akarakit purchased the luxury car for his own use because police found that Natthapol also used the vehicle and was present when it was purchased...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending