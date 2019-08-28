Plans to ease Arrivals congestion at Bangkok’s airports | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangkok.com

The government has ordered an increase in the number of check-in counters and officials at Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports from next month.

It’s understood that the move is a result of severe overcrowding, as both airports struggle to cope with the growing number of tourists in need of visas on arrival.

A government spokesperson says the number of counters at Don Mueang will increase to 16, and that both airports will get more manpower.

The spokesperson also says that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered that problem-solving guidelines be clearly explained to all airport staff, so that everyone’s in agreement on procedures.

SOURCE: The Nation