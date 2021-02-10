No Valentine’s Day marriage licenses will be issued in Bangkok due to Covid-19

Couples in Bangkok wishing to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day will have to wait. Bangkok officials have banned the issuing of marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day in all 50 districts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday.

District offices are packed every year on February 14 with hundreds of couples queuing up to get marriage licenses, especially in the Bang Rak district which is Thai for the “district of love.” Last year, at 7am Valentine’s Day morning, more than 200 couples were already at the Bang Rak office.

The Public Relations Department recently made an announcement on Twitter that Bangkok will not be issuing the marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day.

“Bangkok’s 50 district offices will refrain from providing marriage license registration service on this Valentine’s Day… The cancellation aims to prevent the spread of #Covid19.”

In Ayutthaya, the Bang Na district office is also popular for Valentine’s Day marriages because the first Western-style wedding was in the district. In 1918, Prince Prajadhipok Sakdidej and Princess Rambhai Barni Swastiwat were the first Thai couple say “I do” and exchange rings.

The Bang Na district office will be open. The staff decorated the office with pink fabric and red hearts. Couples will even get a memorable gift.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.