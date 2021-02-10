Bangkok
No Valentine’s Day marriage licenses will be issued in Bangkok due to Covid-19
Couples in Bangkok wishing to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day will have to wait. Bangkok officials have banned the issuing of marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day in all 50 districts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday.
District offices are packed every year on February 14 with hundreds of couples queuing up to get marriage licenses, especially in the Bang Rak district which is Thai for the “district of love.” Last year, at 7am Valentine’s Day morning, more than 200 couples were already at the Bang Rak office.
The Public Relations Department recently made an announcement on Twitter that Bangkok will not be issuing the marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day.
“Bangkok’s 50 district offices will refrain from providing marriage license registration service on this Valentine’s Day… The cancellation aims to prevent the spread of #Covid19.”
In Ayutthaya, the Bang Na district office is also popular for Valentine’s Day marriages because the first Western-style wedding was in the district. In 1918, Prince Prajadhipok Sakdidej and Princess Rambhai Barni Swastiwat were the first Thai couple say “I do” and exchange rings.
The Bang Na district office will be open. The staff decorated the office with pink fabric and red hearts. Couples will even get a memorable gift.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Bangkok police say over 1,000 officers to be deployed at MBK Skywalk rally today
The deputy chief of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police says 1,085 police officers have been lined up to deal with today’s planned rally at the MBK Skywalk over the Pathumwan Intersection in the capital. Piya Tawichai says 7 companies of officers will be deployed to manage the 5pm gathering, which has been organised by pro-democracy group Ratsadon.
“3 of the companies will deal with crowd control, while the other 4 will come from Metropolitan Police divisions 5 and 6. The main mission of the officers is to ensure public safety and prevent the situation from escalating. Initially only 1 or 2 companies of crowd-control police will be deployed, while additional companies will stand ready in case the situation escalates.”
Ratsadon has called on its members to join the rally to demand the release of 4 pro-democracy activists whose bail applications have been denied. Parit Chiwarak, Anon Nampa, Somyos Prueksakasemsuk, and Patiwat Saraiyam were all denied bail at a hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok yesterday.
They are charged with sedition and lèse majesté offences for having taken part in anti-government protests last year. Last night, members of the Ratsadon group gathered in the same location to call for the release of their fellow activists. The rally dispersed peacefully at 8pm.
Piya has pointed out that such gatherings are currently illegal under the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
UN human right experts speak out against Thailand’s “severe” use of lèse majesté law
United Nations human rights experts are speaking out against Thailand’s “severe” use of the lèse majesté law, saying the law is used to “curtail criticism of the monarchy” and it has no place in a democratic country.
There has been an increase in the use of the lèse majesté law since the rise of the student-led pro-democracy movement last year. Recently, a woman was sentenced to more than 43 years in prison for insulting the royal family. UN human rights experts wrote in a news release that they are “alarmed” by the harsh punishment.
Last month, the Bangkok Criminal Court sentenced the 60 year old former public official to more than 4 decades in prison for violating the country’s draconian lèse majesté law. Anchan Preelert had posted audio clips on Facebook and YouTube of a man making comments that are considered to be critical of the Thai Monarchy.
The lèse majesté law carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison. The former official was found guilty on 29 counts of violating Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, as well as violating the Computer Crime Act.
“We urge the appeal court to reconsider the case of Anchan Preelert in line with international human rights standards and set aside the harsh sentence.”
The Thai government briefly stopped charging people under the lèse majesté law in 2018. But with the rise of the pro-democracy movement and activists pushing for monarchy reform, police began to invoke the law. Since November, more than 40 young activists have been charged under the law for speaking out on taboo subjects since November, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Some minors face charges under the law for exercising their freedom of expression, the human rights experts say.
“Their increasingly harsh application has had the effect of chilling freedom of expression and further restricting civic space and the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in Thailand.”
“We are profoundly disturbed by the reported rise in the number of lèse majesté prosecutions since late 2020 and the harsher prison sentences.”
SOURCES:UN News| Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
The Thai capital, Bangkok, and the southern island of Phuket have come in at number 8 and number 14 respectively, in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021. The awards list the most popular worldwide destinations prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and the places people most want to return to once travel opens up again.
According to a press release from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the awards look at the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor, when determining who makes the grade. Reviews of accommodation, restaurants, and attractions are all taken into consideration. For the 2021 awards, TripAdvisor looked at reviews and ratings from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020. As well as looking at where people travelled to while they still could, the awards also take into consideration the places people dreamed of visiting while the pandemic prevented them from doing so.
Bangkok still remains popular, combining the modern with the historic, with improved public transport networks making it easier to travel to the markets and temples of the Old Town. A new extension to the Blue Line underground takes passengers to Rattanakosin Island, home to the Grand Palace and Wat Pho, while the capital also boasts an increasing number of Michelin-starred restaurants in addition to its famous street food.
Meanwhile, Phuket’s beaches remain a draw for many international tourists who dream of returning. The TAT points out that the island has over 30 sandy beaches to choose from, with a huge selection of hotels and other accommodation providers. Its tourism industry has been decimated by the ongoing pandemic, but it seems travellers still have the island in their sights once travel re-opens.
SOURCE: TAT News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
No Valentine’s Day marriage licenses will be issued in Bangkok due to Covid-19
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
CCSA Update: 157 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death
Thai Public Health Ministry starts cannabis cultivation project in Buri Ram
North Korea steals $300 million USD in cryptocurrency for nuclear weapons – UN report
Sick pet cats and dogs to be tested for Covid-19 in Seoul, South Korea
Bars, nightlife, re-open in Rayong after 9 days with no new cases of Covid-19
Outrage on Twitter as rape scenes continue to be portrayed in Thai soap operas
Bangkok police say over 1,000 officers to be deployed at MBK Skywalk rally today
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
Court refuses bail applications for 4 pro-democracy activists
Health Minister hits back at accusations of vaccine “failure”
Thailand aims for 30% electric vehicle production by 2030
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine on the way to Thailand | February 9
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
Democracy Index 2020 ranks Thailand 4th in ASEAN, 73rd in the world
Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation
Bangkok’s future is green, forest park project set to finish next year
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 6
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
- Phuket3 days ago
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
- Crime3 days ago
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways lays off hundreds of pilots under debt rehabilitation plan
- Crime2 days ago
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
- Bangkok2 days ago
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
- Crime1 day ago
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO