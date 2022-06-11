Motorists urged to avoid 9 major routes in Bangkok

Motorists in Bangkok have been advised to avoid using 9 routes around the city’s Democracy Monument, and Victory Monument, today because of political protests.

Deputy Metropolitan Police chief Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaeng-Ake revealed pro-democracy protesters have announced on social media that they will start gathering at Democracy Monument at 2pm and will march towards Victory Monument at around 3.30pm.

“We advise motorists to avoid using these 9 routes and follow traffic updates closely from noon onwards until the rally wraps up.”

The routes affected are: 1. Rajdamnern Klang Avenue, 2. Din So Road, 3. Nakhon Sawan Road, 4. Phitsanulok Road (Yommarat to Suanmisakawan intersections), 5. Phetchaburi Road (Yommarat to Ratchathewi intersections), 6. Phya Thai Road (Ratchathewi Intersection to Victory Monument), 7. Phaholyothin Road (Soi 3 to Victory Monument), 8. Ratchawithi Road (Soi 9 to Soi Senarak), 9. Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge

For updates, call the Metropolitan Police Traffic Control Centre’s 1197 hotline or visit Facebook @1197Callcenter

SOURCE The Nation