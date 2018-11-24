Monks behaving badly, ending up in hospital | The Thaiger

Airbnb, the community-driven travel platform, welcomes its next stage of growth in Thailand with the launch of Airbnb Plus in Bangkok. Come December, Airbnb Plus will also be available for bookings in Phuket, Asia’s number one resort destination.

Airbnb Plus is a selection of homes of the highest quality offered by hosts with great reviews and attention to detail.

As travellers look for more unique stays based on trusted recommendations by peers and key influencers, every Airbnb Plus home has been verified for quality by a third party, giving added assurance to guests about the quality of their stay.

Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan’s Country Manager Mike Orgill said, “Airbnb Plus was introduced to broaden the appeal of Airbnb and recognize local hosts who go above and beyond to provide outstanding and authentic hospitality.

“We’re thrilled to be launching this new tier of homes in Bangkok and will roll out in Phuket next month. With more than 400 million global guest arrivals, our engagement with our hosts have allowed us to continuously improve our product and launch Airbnb Plus homes, now personally verified for all the comforts and amenities we know travelers expect in a home.”

Starting with 43 homes across some of Bangkok’s most sought after neighborhoods, Airbnb Plus is intended for guests looking for one-of-a-kind, thoughtfully designed, beautiful homes with exceptional hosts. Airbnb Plus hosts are highly rated (4.8+ out of 5) and receive excellent reviews, providing added peace of mind for guests.

Airbnb Plus homes have been inspected and verified in person by a third party against a 100+ point checklist covering cleanliness, comfort and design. Hosts can benefit from top placement on Airbnb’s app and website, in-home services, expert photography and premium customer support.

Lydia Sarunrat Deane (@lydiasarunrat), Thailand celebrity and influencer, shared more about her experience staying in an Airbnb Plus listing in Melbourne.

“Our family had an incredible time staying in a Plus listing in Melbourne. It was well designed, complete with amenities where my son had a lovely time exploring the space! Our Airbnb host also went above and beyond, where he was welcoming and provided local recommendations we would not have been able to research online. I’m so excited that Plus has launched in Thailand.”

Thailand is an important and fast growing market for Airbnb with nearly half a million Thais using the service to travel in the past year alone. With the peak travel period in December, Airbnb Plus is a great option for Thais travelling as a couple or with families.

Thailand is one of the most popular destinations with more than 1.5 million inbound guests in the past year, showing that people from all over the world are using Airbnb to explore and experience Thailand.

The launch of Plus continues to drive local momentum and it’s also off the back of Airbnb’s success in launching Experiences across the country and developing key strategic partnerships with the Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association (TBAA) and the Thailand Ministry of Interior’s Department of Local Administration (DLA).

Airbnb has always been about transforming the way people travel by allowing them to live like locals. With Airbnb Plus, Airbnb takes this a step further, adding a new tier of homes verified for quality and comfort.

Architect Renovated House near Chatuchak Market

This family home is well-designed with the passion and love for hospitality. The host, Pummaree, will make breakfast for his guest every morning, where they can relax under their favourite spot – the glasshouse.

Artistic and Quirky Home with a Copper Bath and Breakfast

Get creative at this inspiring, art-filled space in the city’s buzzing hip Thonglor district. From Andy Warhol, Vincent Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo to personal pencil drawings, this home is bursting with artistic charm. Bright tones blend with statement bathtubs and balconies. Most of furniture and decoration items are handmade and personal import collectibles.

Charming Private Garden Villa by the Canal in Bangkok

Thanut, an esteemed photographer, welcomes you to soak up the peaceful ambience of this wooden retreat by the water and admire the contrast to the action-packed city nearby. Kick back on the modern mustard sofa with a magazine, or gather for a relaxed dinner on the covered outdoor terrace.

Stroll to Thong Lo BTS Station from a Blue-toned Townhouse

The first thing you’ll notice is an aqua-blue antique door, providing a refreshing feeling as you seek reprieve in this contemporary townhouse in shades of blue. Spend your afternoons curling up on the modern tan leather sofa and watch the world go by.