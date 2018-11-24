Monks behaving badly, ending up in hospital | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok

Monks behaving badly, ending up in hospital

Two monks have become embroiled in a drunken brawl north of Bangkok last night.

The two were injured in a skuffle and knife fight after they drank together at their temple in Ang Thong’s Pa Mok district.

Local police were called to Wat Amphawan at 11pm.

When police arrived they found 52 year old Phra Wannop Roengjai soaked in blood. He suffered cuts to his head, back, arms and chin. Medics performed first aid and took him to the district hospital.

Phra Wannop told police that he drank with 43 year old Phra Chuchart Boonloh and they engaged in a heated argument before Phra Chuchart allegedly attacked him. Phra Wannop said he seized the knife and threw it away.

After Phra Wannop was sent to the hospital, Phra Chuchart, who had a big cut on his chest, said Phra Wannop attacked him with the knife first so he seized the knife and hit him back with the knife.

Phra Chuchart was also sent to the hospital.

Police will wait for them to recover before asking the Wat’s Abbot to defrock the pair so that they could face legal charges.

Bangkok

The Great Krathong Clean-up

The Great Krathong Clean-up

PHOTO: The Nation

A total of 841,327 krathong floats, most made with degradable materials, were collected in Bangkok after last night’s celebrations Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday.

Aswin said BMA workers finished sorting the collected floats at 5am. The floats were collected from the Chao Phraya River and canals and 30 public parks where Loy Krathong activities were allowed. On the Chao Phraya alone, the BMA dispatched 213 workers on 40 boats to collect floats in three zones from King Rama VII Bridge to Wat Yothin Pradit in Bang Na district for a distance of 34 kilometres, Aswin said.

Of the collected floats, 796,444 or 94.7 per cent were made of degradable materials while 44,883 or 5.3 per cent were made of foam, Aswin added.

The number of collected floats was 3.62 per cent higher than last year’s figure. The percentage of degradable floats increased from 93.6 per cent last year to 94.7 per cent while the foam floats dropped from 6.4 per cent to 5.3 per cent. He said Lat Krabang district had the highest number of collected floats at 33,257, while the Pom Prap district had the least with 230 floats.

Bangkok

Young man drowns searching for coins in krathong floats

Young man drowns searching for coins in krathong floats

FILE PHOTO

A young man has drowned in a canal in Samut Sakhon’s central district early this morning (Friday) while searching for coins in krathong floats left after being launched last night.

Police were informed around 1.30 am that the young man had gone missing in the Thahan Rua canal in front of Samut Sakhon provincial hall.

A team of scuba divers quickly found the body, later identified as 20 year old Natthapol Yothongyos and a doctor later determined he had died about half an hour earlier.

Prapas Chaosamut, a volunteer security officer at the Loy Krathong festivities at the canal, said he had been told by a reveller to speak with four boys who had shouted that they had seen someone drowning.

Fellow revelers had not responded to the boys’ calls because they thought the boys were joking.

Young man drowns searching for coins in krathong floats

Bangkok

Airbnb launches ‘Airbnb Plus’ in Bangkok and Phuket

Airbnb launches 'Airbnb Plus' in Bangkok and Phuket

Airbnb, the community-driven travel platform, welcomes its next stage of growth in Thailand with the launch of Airbnb Plus in Bangkok. Come December, Airbnb Plus will also be available for bookings in Phuket, Asia’s number one resort destination.

Airbnb Plus is a selection of homes of the highest quality offered by hosts with great reviews and attention to detail.

As travellers look for more unique stays based on  trusted recommendations by peers and key influencers, every Airbnb Plus home has been verified for quality by a third party, giving added assurance to guests about the quality of their stay.

Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan’s Country Manager Mike Orgill said, “Airbnb Plus was introduced to broaden the appeal of Airbnb and recognize local hosts who go above and beyond to provide outstanding and authentic hospitality.

“We’re thrilled to be launching this new tier of homes in Bangkok and will roll out in Phuket next month. With more than 400 million global guest arrivals, our engagement with our hosts have allowed us to continuously improve our product and launch Airbnb Plus homes, now personally verified for all the comforts and amenities we know travelers expect in a home.”

Starting with 43 homes across some of Bangkok’s most sought after neighborhoods, Airbnb Plus is intended for guests looking for one-of-a-kind, thoughtfully designed, beautiful homes with exceptional hosts. Airbnb Plus hosts are highly rated (4.8+ out of 5) and receive excellent reviews, providing added peace of mind for guests.

Airbnb Plus homes have been inspected and verified in person by a third party against a 100+ point checklist covering cleanliness, comfort and design. Hosts can benefit from top placement on Airbnb’s app and website, in-home services, expert photography and premium customer support.

Airbnb launches 'Airbnb Plus' in Bangkok and Phuket

Lydia Sarunrat Deane (@lydiasarunrat), Thailand celebrity and influencer, shared more about her experience staying in an Airbnb Plus listing in Melbourne.

“Our family had an incredible time staying in a Plus listing in Melbourne. It was well designed, complete with amenities where my son had a lovely time exploring the space! Our Airbnb host also went above and beyond, where he was welcoming and provided local recommendations we would not have been able to research online. I’m so excited that Plus has launched in Thailand.”

Thailand is an important and fast growing market for Airbnb with nearly half a million Thais using the service to travel in the past year alone. With the peak travel period in December, Airbnb Plus is a great option for Thais travelling as a couple or with families.

Thailand is one of the most popular destinations with more than 1.5 million inbound guests in the past year, showing that people from all over the world are using Airbnb to explore and experience Thailand.

The launch of Plus continues to drive local momentum and it’s also off the back of Airbnb’s success in launching Experiences across the country and developing key strategic partnerships with the Thailand Boutique Accommodation Trade Association (TBAA) and the Thailand Ministry of Interior’s Department of Local Administration (DLA).

Airbnb has always been about transforming the way people travel by allowing them to live like locals. With Airbnb Plus, Airbnb takes this a step further, adding a new tier of homes verified for quality and comfort.

Architect Renovated House near Chatuchak Market

This  family home is well-designed with the passion and love for hospitality. The host, Pummaree, will make breakfast for his guest every morning, where they can relax under their favourite spot – the glasshouse.

Artistic and Quirky Home with a Copper Bath and Breakfast

Get creative at this inspiring, art-filled space in the city’s buzzing hip Thonglor district. From Andy Warhol, Vincent Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo to personal pencil drawings, this home is bursting with artistic charm. Bright tones blend with statement bathtubs and balconies.  Most of furniture and decoration items are handmade and personal import collectibles.

Charming Private Garden Villa by the Canal in Bangkok

Thanut, an esteemed photographer, welcomes you to soak up the peaceful ambience of this wooden retreat by the water and admire the contrast to the action-packed city nearby. Kick back on the modern mustard sofa with a magazine, or gather for a relaxed dinner on the covered outdoor terrace.

Stroll to Thong Lo BTS Station from a Blue-toned Townhouse

The first thing you’ll notice is an aqua-blue antique door, providing a refreshing feeling as you seek reprieve in this contemporary townhouse in shades of blue. Spend your afternoons curling up on the modern tan leather sofa and watch the world go by.

Airbnb launches 'Airbnb Plus' in Bangkok and Phuket | News by The Thaiger Airbnb launches 'Airbnb Plus' in Bangkok and Phuket | News by The Thaiger

