Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10 | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
PHOTO: philstar.com
Just in case you needed to know…
Miss Universe 2018, the 67th Miss Universe pageant, was held today at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province. Miss Thailand made it into the event’s Top 10.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa crowned her successor, the pageant winner, Catriona Gray of the Philippines.
The 24 year old Filipina-Australian was crowned this morning at the Impact Arena in Bangkok beating 93 other female contestants from across the globe.
As in every Miss Universe pageant, the top five contestants were asked individual questions to determine who would make it to the Final 3. The final three beauties were then asked a standard question to find out who will bring home the title.
The top five contestants were Gray, Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega, Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez.
The show was hosted again by US comedian and game shaw host, Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham, while television personality Carson Kressley and runway coach Lu Sierra provided commentary and analysis throughout the event.
American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo performed during the competition.
Contestants from 94 countries and territories participated in this year’s pageant, surpassing the previous record of 92 contestants in 2017.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Malaysian PM receives honorary doctorate from Rangsit University
PHOTOS: Facebook/Rangsit University
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Rangsit University President Arthit Ourairat during the convocation ceremony on Sunday. – Picture from Rangsit University Facebook
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad has been in Bangkok over the weekend, his second trip to the Kingdom in the past three months. But this time it was mostly social and to receive an award.
The 93 year old Malaysian premier said in a speech that ASEAN has yet to get its due credit as the only regional organisation that has been sustainable and with tremendous potential.
In his acceptance speech, after receiving an honorary doctorate by Rangsit University in recognition of his statesmanship, Mahathir also highlighted how students are future leaders who can also help maintain relations among ASEAN countries.
Mahathir was awarded the doctorate for leadership in social, business and politics by university president Dr Arthit Ourairat during its convocation ceremony.
Mahathir noted how ASEAN countries have been able to resolve problems peacefully.
“The relationship between the member countries of ASEAN has been very good because we are able to resolve problems within us in a peaceful manner, ” he said.
“So, ASEAN has remained as a very stable and peaceful region in the world and I think that we have to appreciate this fact because many regions in the world are not doing well today,” he said, adding that there were problems in North America, Europe, Middle East and many other places.
The Malaysian leader returned from retirement to “save Malaysia from being destroyed by corruption and greed” and “bravely speaks up for those countries which are unable to do so,” said Dr. Arthit.
The Malaysian PM receives his Doctorate from Rangsit University President Arthit Ourairat during the convocation ceremony
Bangkok
Suspect arrested over grenade attacks during Bangkok protests in 2014
PHOTO MONTAGE: Thai PBS
Back in early 2014 the street protests were in full swing on selected streets in the capital. In the midst of the sometimes violent protests a hand-grenade attack.
Now, four and a half year’s later, a man suspected of throwing the hand-grenades into the anti-Yingluck government protests at the Victory Monument and on Banthadthong road has been arrested this week by police and the military at a Thai-Cambodian border crossing.
The suspected bomber has been identified as 47 year old Krisda Chaikae, a resident of the western province of Kanchanaburi. Hi arrest was the result of joint cooperation between Thai and Cambodian police.
Police say a Thai police team went to Phnom Penh to see Lt-Gen Sam Vanvera, the assistant police chief of Cambodia, to seek his cooperation to track down Krisda after it was confirmed that he was hiding in Cambodia after the two grenade attacks in January 2014.
Read our report about the grenade attacks HERE.
Police claim the suspect wasn’t able to withstand the pressure of the manhunt launched by the Cambodian police and decided to slip back to Thailand. He was subsequently arrested at a border crossing in Sa Kaeo.
Krisda reportedly confessed to the police during the interrogation that he was responsible for two grenade attacks, one at the Victory Monument and the second at a procession of protesters led by Suthep Thuagsuban, the PDRC leader, as it was moving on the Banthadthong road near the National Stadium in January 2014.
The suspect also claimed he was afraid that he would be “silenced” by others as there was a 700,000 baht bounty on him.
A hand-grenade was lobbed into a crowd of protesters in broad daylight at the Victory Monument on January 19, injuring 29 protesters, including a reporter.
A CCTV camera at a coffee shop near the site of the explosion captured the image of the unidentified bomb thrower, wearing a black baseball cap and carrying a black shoulder bag. On the following day, the Criminal Court issued a warrant for the unidentified man’s arrest.
Similar type of hand-grenade were also used in the attack in the Banthadthong incident in which one protester was killed and 38 others injured.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Leonid meteor shower displays across the early morning skies
“…at some times, about three to four meteors per minute.”
PHOTO: Nexter.org
More than 500 stargazers, many from Bangkok, camped out at the Prachinburi Observatory last night and early this morning to witness the annual Leonid meteor shower.
The Bangkok observatory set up 12 large telescopes for the stargazers to watch the meteor shower.
By 5am, over 500 people were still awake to observe the celestial phenomenon.
The meteor shower was clearly visible after the moon set at about 2am and its bright light did not obstruct the view of the meteor showers in the skies above Thailand.
Worawit Tanwutthibanthit, an advisor at the observatory, said people were treated to the spectacular view of some 120 meteors per hour and, at some times, about three to four meteors per minute.
He said the meteor showers displayed in yellow, white, green, blue and red colours.
He said many of the observers drove from the city of Bangkok. Prachinburi Observatory is about two hours drive, north-east of the capital.
STORY: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Surachete doubles down on expelling illegal foreigners
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Phuket’s multi-tasking bus driver fined
Search on for person who tried to drown puppies
Malaysian PM receives honorary doctorate from Rangsit University
Southern provinces battered by heavy rains and floods
The Hangover – Pattaya
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
PTT Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram voted best of 2018
Royal Decree for February 24 election has been sent to HM the King
Sedan careers into family food shop in Tak
Heavy December rain hits Nakhon Si Thammarat this morning
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Southeast Asia22 hours ago
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
-
Chiang Mai22 hours ago
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
-
Phuket3 days ago
Health Office warns of mosquitoes viruses in Phuket
-
Bangkok4 days ago
17 year old student arrested for running porn site
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Noodle sellers dodging police bullets in Chiang Mai
-
Krabi3 days ago
Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle
-
Krabi4 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats
-
Thai Life2 days ago
CoolSculpting: What is it and why is it so popular in Thailand?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login