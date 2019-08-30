Meeting planned between Central developer and AoT to resolve luxury outlet row | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Central Pattana Plc

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) and Airports of Thailand (AoT) are being asked to sit down and thrash out their differences in a face to face meeting today.

The meeting is being arranged by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, and comes in the wake of AoT expressing safety concerns over the location of the as yet unopened Central Village luxury outlet, near Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport.

It’s understood that Minister Saksayam has called the meeting as a result of PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s concerns that the matter is getting out of hand and needs to be resolved.

“I have summoned representatives from all related parties to discuss the issue. This includes AOT, CPN, Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Department of Airports (DOA), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and Airline Operators Committee (AOC).”

AoT insist that CPN is trespassing on their land, citing safety and security as their prime concerns.

SOURCE: The Nation