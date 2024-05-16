Man arrested in Bangkok after fatal knife attack on wife

Image courtesy of Khaosod

A brutal incident unfolded in Bangkok when a man fatally attacked his wife with a knife before attempting to flee the scene. The suspect, a 49 year old Myanmar national named Sarin, was apprehended by police at the Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal as he was preparing to board a bus to Mae Sot.

The murder weapon, a large cleaver 12 inches long, and a bus ticket from Bangkok to Mae Sot were recovered from him.

The crime took place at a single-story wooden rental house in the Saphan Sung district of Bangkok. The victim, Sunma, also from Myanmar, had been in a relationship with the assailant for only five months.

She succumbed to her injuries following the attack, which occurred around 10am yesterday.

Sarin, who did not resist arrest, was said to have been without money following the crime. He reportedly walked from the scene to borrow 100 baht from a relative and then took a roundabout route through Bang Yai and Suan Son areas to solicit more funds from a friend, eventually obtaining 1,000 baht.

This money facilitated his travel to the Mo Chit Bus Terminal, where he was later captured by police.

During the interrogation, Sarin confessed to cutting Sunma’s throat with a knife. He disclosed the motive as an argument over a second-hand motorcycle he had bought, which needed repairs.

He further disclosed that Sunma, in a fit of rage from the argument, had thrown the motorcycle into a river, which angered him, igniting the fatal attack.

The investigation team from the Pravet Police Station is currently conducting a thorough inquiry and has charged Sarin with premeditated murder for the knife attack, reported Khaosod.

This gruesome episode underscores the tragic outcomes of domestic disputes and highlights the swift response of the Thai police in apprehending the suspect before he could escape justice.