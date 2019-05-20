Male doctor and his friend arrested after 18 year old falls from condo in gay-sex tryst | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Male doctor and his friend arrested after 18 year old falls from condo in gay-sex tryst
A male doctor working in the “beauty field” and his male friend have been giving confusing testimonies to police today. The pair were apprehended by police on Saturday after their 18 year old guest fell to his death from a balcony at the doctor’s 20th floor condo in Bangkok.
Police speculate the condo appeared to be the scene of a gay-sex tryst at the time of the incident.
A police source at Thong Lor police station say that the two suspects appeared to still be under the influence of crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice”, when being questioned this morning.
Nine grams of ‘ice’ was seized at the scene.
The two men, both in their 30s and whose names had not been not released, will be brought in front of the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court tomorrow, when police will apply for the first 12 day detention order over an initial charge of possession of an illicit drug, with more charges pending.
Police want to keep them in detention pending the result of an investigation into whether they had caused the death of the teenager, the source added.
The autopsy to determine the time and cause of the teen’s death is expected to take 15 days as he reportedly had a great deal of narcotics in his system, affecting the determination as to whether he had died before or after the fall from the balcony.
The 18 year old victim, whose name has also not yet been released, was found wearing only a G-string.
Thong Lor precinct officers received the report of his death at 3.30pm on Saturday.
A police check of the building’s CCTV recordings found that the victim had entered the condo block with two older men and gone up to the 20th floor with them. This led to their inspection of the room and apprehension of the two older men, who have been insisting that the teenager had become intoxicated and fallen from the balcony, according to the source.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Chinese owners using condo investments as a ‘hotel’
PHOTO: Thai Rath
Residents in condos around the country are getting sick of the parade of short-stay travellers using their condo rooms as defacto hotel rooms, travellers renting out their rooms from Chinese owners who run their investments as quasi hotel rooms.
Thai Rath reports that “Condo C Ekkamai” (Sukhumvit Soi 63) tenants are at the end of their tether. They claim Chinese owners are renting their rooms to their compatriots and running their mini-businesses as quasi hotels.
Many of the rentals were daily, a situation that remains illegal under Thai law.
“At Songkran the condo resembled Beijing,” said one of the complainants.
“The owners had set up check-in and check-out facilities and baggage storage. There was also a team of maids on hand to do the cleaning in between guests.”
The ongoing problem had been the subject of many complaints to the condo’s body corporate who claim they are powerless to stop it (which is incorrect).
Legally, only rentals of more than 30 days are allowed without having the appropriate business and hotel licences. ‘Room sharing’, a situation used by the Airbnb business model for example, is a different matter and skates along a grey line in current Thai laws.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
“Condo C Ekkamai” (Sukhumvit Soi 63)
Bangkok
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
A parliament of owls? A murder of crows? A flock of geese?
But what’s the collective noun for a lot of available new condo developments in Bangkok?
A glut of Condos?
As Thailand’s economy is hit by the double whammy of fallout from US-China trade wars and lingering political instability, stricter mortgage-lending rules are also kicking in creating a buyer’s market in the capital.
Some basic statistics… 65,000 new apartments became available last year. That’s 11% more than 2017 and the most since 2009. But a Knight Frank reports indicates that demand is down and asking prices have decreased 6% year-on-year. Rental prices have also softened as recent investors remain keen to find tenants.
Aliwassa Pathnadabutr, a managing director of CBRE Group in Thailand, says that it’s a great time to get into the BKK market with prices down a bit and the selection better than ever.
“The overall condominium market will be slower this year but there are still opportunities in some locations with the right product at the right price. We believe the market is entering an equilibrium stage where prices will be adjusted to a more realistic level.”
Revised mortgage-lending rules that came into effect from April 1 are also dampening enthusiasm for property because lenders will now restrict the amount of money some buyers can borrow.
Meanwhile Brennan Campbell from FazWaz.com says the biggest developers are wanting to cash in their stock so they move on to the next projects.
“Some of the country’s largest developers are holding a huge inventory of completed or soon-to-be completed stock where they have seen demand soften through the first two quarters of 2019. The motivation to sell these units is growing as this capital is required to fund future projects. The result? A supply of incredible units in some of the best areas of Bangkok where buyers can be more creative in their negotiation strategies in order to secure the best overall value.”
Part of the softening in sales may also be linked to a drop in Chinese visitors to the capital. Whilst not a huge drop it is measurable considering that Chinese investors have historically been the principal foreign property buyers in Thailand. The lack of Chinese visitors is mostly a domestic problem with China’s economy softening as the US-China trade war bites.
CBRE reported recently that Thailand’s real estate market had a high reliance on foreigners.
“Most of the recent foreign buyers are investors and CBRE doubts they will live in the units they have bought. Foreign sales are highly sensitive to economic conditions of the buyer’s home country.”
Sopon Pornchokchai, president of the Agency for Real Estate Affairs, reports that a total of 454,814 residential units across the country were unsold in 2018.
Bangkok
59 year old man shot dead in convenience store
A man was killed inside a convenience store at sunrise today in Saraburi province, north of Bangkok, after shouting out loud, “If you have a gun, shoot me”.
The victim is identified as 59 year old Preecha Khunthong. He was shot several times between the eyes.
“I don’t know what happened between him and the gunman. At first, they spoke very softly before I heard the victim loudly challenging the other to shoot if they really had a gun,” said the cashier.
Her name has been withheld. According to her, the victim was about to pay for instant coffee when the gunman approached him.
“Following the shooting, he walked out and left with his vending cart,” the witness said.
Preecha’s friend said the victim just had breakfast in the nearby market.
“We had a meal together and he said he would head back home. I don’t know what happened,” he said.
Police are investigating the shooting in a bid to nail down culprits.
