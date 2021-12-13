Bangkok
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
A famous Indian actress says she was almost denied entry to Thailand for apparently not having a document printed out. Travellers are required to obtain a Thailand Pass QR code to present at the airport upon arrival, but the actress, Vanitha Vijayakumar, says she needed to have a document printed out for her Visa on Arrival. The 41 year old actress was eventually allowed to enter the country, but apparently it wasn’t easy.
Vanitha made a post on Twitter saying she was stuck at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport for hours because she didn’t have a document printed out for her visa. She says she was even told to fly back to India to print out the document.
@srilankanairlinesofficial scam…stuck in airport immigration past 3 hours…Bangkok airport is deserted…no duty free no food no coffee..no printer in the whole of Bangkok #suvarnabhoomiairport. No printer to take print for visa on arrival for eligible travelers… Bangkok is always visa on arrival and now they have a policy for certificate of entry called Thailand Pass which I got already from India….can’t enter the country because no printer
@srilankanairlinesofficial so rude and unethical doesn’t care after taking exorbitant ticket fares…the manager is asking me to buy a new ticket and go back to India to get a print out.
After four hours of back and forth with airline staff and management, the actress says she was finally allowed to enter the country. She wrote another Tweet saying she appreciates the assistance and kindness of the immigration officers and the airport passenger service.
SOURCE: India Glitz
