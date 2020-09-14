Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
International travel restrictions have crippled Thailand’s tourism industry so much that Bangkok might end up with the highest loss of tourists out of all the major cities in the world. A report from the global forecasting company Oxford Economics predicts Bangkok will lose about 14.5 million incoming foreign tourists by the end of the year.
Cities across the world are experiencing a drop in tourism, but Oxford Economics says Bangkok will be hit the hardest. The reports says that demand won’t even get back up its 2019 high until at least 2024. The demand for international travel to Bangkok will drop to 57% compared to last year’s numbers, according to the report. Bangkok makes up almost 2/3 of all the tourist arrivals, and consequently the losses, in Thailand.
Strict international travel restrictions and a mandated 14 day quarantine are contributing to the drastic drop in tourists. Along with Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya are in the top 20 most visited ‘cities’ or destinations in the world. The report says they expect significant damage to the local economies. The cities are already reporting damage done… Pattaya’s Walking Street has taken a major hit. Some businesses closed. The businesses that have stayed open say they need tourists, desperately.
On the flip side, domestic tourism is expected to increase, according to the report. Some tourist businesses in Thailand have changed their marketingstrategy, focusing on a local Thai customer base rather than marketing to foreign tourists.
For now, the Thai government is keeping general international tourist traffic out of the country as they work on new visa types and develop pilot programs for restricted re-opening of the borders to tourism.
A report from the Krungthai COMPASS Research Centre says the percentage of Thai tourists increased was 36% before the pandemic and it has now increased to 70%, on the back of government domestic travel stimulus packages.
By the end of this year, Thailand’s tourism revenue is expected to shrink by 70%, making only 9.1 billion baht compared to the 3.02 trillion baht tourism brought in last year, according to the centre. They say it’s going to be at least 3 to 4 years until revenue is back to normal.
SOURCE: Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Silom Road, Bangkok’s nightlife district, is the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok, followed by Phloen Chit Road, according to data the Treasury Department gathered from 2016-2019. The pandemic may have fluctuated the prices, but no data on land value for 2020 has been reported by the department. They also say only asking prices were recorded, so it’s unclear how much the price decreased by during negotiations. On Silom Road, land prices per square wa are up to 1 million baht while land on Phloen Chit Road have been reported to cost up to 900,000 per square wa. A square […]
Crime
Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet
Thailand’s prisons are overcrowded. To fix the problem, they’re sending some of the inmates home and monitoring them with ankle bracelets. Just 39 prisoners have been given the electric monitoring, or EM, ankle bracelets, but the Justice Minister says he expects the bracelets to be used on thousands of convicted criminals to free up space in the prisons. 2 former politicians were in the first round of inmates released on home detention with EM bracelets. Both politicians received parole due to old age and good behaviour, the Nation Thailand reports. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin says they started the EM system on […]
Bangkok
Bangkok expo planned to fill 1 million job vacancies
Thailand has a lot of job opportunities. About a million. The Labour Ministry is hosting an expo to connect job seekers, especially recent university graduates, with companies. For recent graduates, a new government initiative co-payment system will take care of half the salary. Job Expo Thailand 2020 will run from September 26 to 28 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre, or Bitec. Government agencies are expected to post around 400,000 job positions, according to the Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin. About 100,000 jobs are expected to be posed from companies overseas. There will be around 200,000 job positions for university graduates. Another 200,000 […]
Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Thai Alex Albon scores podium finish in Tuscan Formula One GP
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
Police arrest 14 Laotian migrants for allegedly crossing the border
Silom Road tops as the most expensive area to buy land in Bangkok
Thailand’s prisons to release thousands monitored with ankle bracelet
How BTS became the biggest band in the world
Bangkok expo planned to fill 1 million job vacancies
Tourists flock to Sichon temple, worship a spirit known for granting wishes
“Uzbek footballer is the only player infected” – Public Health Ministry
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
Tourism authority says Thailand must prepare for virus cases as part of re-opening
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Thailand4 days ago
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
- Cambodia4 days ago
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Airport officials deny French tourists were allowed to travel in Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand tries to seal land borders to prevent migrants bringing virus into country
Mikhael
September 14, 2020 at 10:28 am
They predicted this back in April and Thailand will have the biggest drop in GDP amongst all ASEAN countries. Why is this news?
murika
September 14, 2020 at 10:39 am
3.02 Trillions minus 70 % is 906 Billions and not 9.1 Billions, it’s fun to see that every thai news website that post that info are reporting the wrong numbers, like they just copy paste without even reading it