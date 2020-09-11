3 to 4 years for tourism revenue to recover, research centre says | The Thaiger

Tourism
3 to 4 years for tourism revenue to recover, research centre says
It’s going to take years for Thailand’s tourism revenue to recover. A lack of international tourists caused income to drastically drop and it’s going to be at least 3 to 4 years until revenue is back to normal, according to the Krungthai COMPASS Research Centre.
Many tourism companies are also changing their marketing approach to stay in business, focusing on a domestic tourist base rather than foreign tourists.
By the end of this year, Thailand’s tourism revenue is expected to shrink by 70%, making only 9.1 billion baht compared to the 3.02 trillion baht tourism brought in last year.
Things are expected to get better next year, but still not close to what was projected before the pandemic. The centre predicts the income will be 59% lower than what was expected. Assuming that a vaccine will be available by the end of this year, the centre estimated tourism will bring in 1.24 trillion baht in 2021.
Entry restrictions are still tight and only a limited number of international tourists may be allowed to enter Thailand next year. The centre estimates that domestic tourists will make up 64% of the revenue.
Senior director for the research centre, Phacharapot Nantharamas, says many tourism businesses need to come up with a “new normal tourism style” now that the customer base has changed to domestic tourists. He says the number of Thai tourists increased from 36% before the pandemic to 70%, adding that Thais typically travel outside of the country during the holiday season.
“They may instead travel within the country and create up to approximately 14 million trips in the year since domestic travel takes fewer days and allows them to travel more often.”
An analyst for the centre, Kittipong Ruentip, says businesses who adapt to the “new normal” of tourism, with a local customer base, are doing fairly well. But for those who are still focused on targeting foreign tourists, it is difficult for them to make as much as they did before the pandemic.
SOURCE: Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Source says 3,000 baht handout coming soon, PM says it’s a rumour
Thais are getting some extra cash … Well, maybe. Reports say a 3,000 baht cash handout scheme is in the works to help revive the economy after the pandemic, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha told the press it’s just a rumour, saying the Thai government “does not plan cash handouts of another 3,000 baht to Thais.” An anonymous source from the Finance Ministry spoke to the Bangkok Post about the supposed 45 billion baht budget scheme he says is planned to help out 15 million Thai nationals. The money would come from an emergency loan credit line allocated for economic recovery. […]
Economy
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
OPINION by guest writer Tony P Restall Why the land bridge idea will never work Much has been written about the long-proposed Thai or Kra Canal and the on and off decision to proceed, or not. Over the recent years several high-level committees have examined the economic benefits to establish a water connection by means of a canal linking the East Coast of Thailand to the West Coast. For hundreds of years there has been proposals to cut a Canal across the Kra Peninsular, the skinniest part of the Malay Peninsula, to facilitate a short cut and avoid the transit of […]
World
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
In a move that will attract thanks from 1000s of westerners, China has destroyed nearly 50 tonnes of illegally imported durian, valued around 5.5 million baht. The durians had been smuggled into China. Shiokou, a border town in Cao Bang Province in Vietnam, was where the dodgy durian was intercepted. The land port has been operating since 1792 and plays a major role in terms of trade between Vietnam and China. 16,266 tonnes of fruit have been imported into the China through the Shuikou land port since the start of 2020. “Only durians officially imported from Thailand and Malaysia are […]
3 to 4 years for tourism revenue to recover, research centre says
Bangkok DJ infected with more contagious, less severe Covid-19 strain
Phuket health chief supports medical cannabis cultivation
Thai drinkers fight back against online booze ban
Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy
15 luxury cars destroyed in Bangkok garage fire
Hunt for wild tiger sighted at maize plantation in northern Thailand
Police bust factories: Used medical gloves resold and painkillers sold as herbal medicine
Kasetsart school bans use of name, logo, at political events on grounds of “neutrality”
Tak immigration officials arrest 30 Burmese migrants and Thai driver
Border police camps to be turned into quarantine centres
160 million baht project to renovate Pattaya beach set to begin by year end
Myanmar locksdown parts of Yangon as Covid-19 cases spike
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
Investigators deciding whether or not to pursue “Boss” charges
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Immigration to provide 30-day extensions after ‘visa amnesty’ ends, in some circumstances
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
Chicken or the beef? Thai Airways opens up pop-up restaurants serving their airline food.
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Business2 days ago
A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
- Thailand3 days ago
Boy dies after 100 squat punishment, school apologises to the family
- Bangkok3 days ago
Trials and tribulations of returning to Thailand in the Covid era – a personal view
- Bangkok4 days ago
970 now tested as part of the investigation into the infected Bangkok DJ
- Thailand2 days ago
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Motorbike taxi drivers have an alleged turf-war shootout