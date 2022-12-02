Connect with us

Bangkok

Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve

Published

 on 

"Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023" coming on New Year's Eve.
Thaiger deals

Bangkok fireworks lovers have a new treat awaiting them on New Year’s Eve. Fireworks will dazzle the capital’s Chao Phraya River area during the countdown. 

Bangkok’s largest shopping mall, ICON SIAM, is hosting the event, Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023, at Icon Siam River Park on December 31.

The event’s theme is “win the world for Thailand.” The firework displays will be separated into seven shows:  The Joy of Siam,  Enchanting Land,  Eternal Prosperity,  Heroic Spirit,  Sharing Possibilities,  Beautiful Harmony, and Win the world for Thailand together. 

ICON SIAM has organised a photography competition for the fireworks show under the theme “Amazing Shot of Happiness.” The cash prizes total over 200,000 baht. 

At the event, there will be line-ups of famous Thai and international artists such as Mark Tuan, a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7.

All fireworks displays will be broadcast via TV channels as well as online platforms such as ICON SIAM’s Facebook page, Nation Thailand reported. 

The event is a collaboration between ICON SIAM, government agencies, and business partners.

ICON SIAM’s managing director Supoj Chaiwatsirikul said…

“I would like to invite everyone to celebrate the new year festival at the beautiful Chao Phraya river. We are ready to provide visitors with a majestic new year celebration.”

Thailand has breathtaking fireworks shows across the country. From November 25-26, Pattaya held the annual Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022

The fireworks illuminated the skyline of Central Pattaya Beach, and could also be seen from other points including Bali Hai Pier, and Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint near Bali Nai Pier.

The festival featured stunning fireworks displays from Canada, the Philippines, Belgium, and Malaysia. 

As expected, the festival drew over 100,000 spectators. Photos showed a massive crowd of people packed onto Pattaya Beach, sitting on their towels as they eagerly awaited the start of the fireworks.

Pattaya’s fireworks festival has garnered international recognition. Back in March, the International Festival and Event Association of Asia named the festival one of three “major marine tourism festivals in Asia.”

Bangkok’s “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” is another opportunity to watch Thailand’s skies light up.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-12-02 14:40
Fireworks are a common sight on the river. Hotels have them from floating barges all the time. 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pollution30 mins ago

Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand44 mins ago

Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
Thailand46 mins ago

World Cup broadcasting soap opera drama rumbles on
Sponsored7 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Transport1 hour ago

Thai Vietjet plans new routes to China, India, Japan, Vietnam
Crime2 hours ago

Police arrest weight loss pill executive for causing 4 deaths in Thailand
Phang Nga2 hours ago

Phang Nga officials find more leatherback turtle eggs
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai AirAsia Melbourne and Sydney connections take to the air
Bangkok3 hours ago

Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
Medical3 hours ago

Resurgence of AIDS in Thailand overshadows UNAIDS summit
Phuket3 hours ago

Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Food3 hours ago

Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Crime4 hours ago

New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Hot News4 hours ago

Family of man who died after a hair transplant warns others to avoid cowboy clinics
Pattaya5 hours ago

Ladyboys steal Russian tourist’s gold necklace in Pattaya, Thailand
Hot News5 hours ago

7-Eleven stores introduce digital govt service channel for Thais
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending