Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve

Bangkok fireworks lovers have a new treat awaiting them on New Year’s Eve. Fireworks will dazzle the capital’s Chao Phraya River area during the countdown.

Bangkok’s largest shopping mall, ICON SIAM, is hosting the event, Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023, at Icon Siam River Park on December 31.

The event’s theme is “win the world for Thailand.” The firework displays will be separated into seven shows: The Joy of Siam, Enchanting Land, Eternal Prosperity, Heroic Spirit, Sharing Possibilities, Beautiful Harmony, and Win the world for Thailand together.

ICON SIAM has organised a photography competition for the fireworks show under the theme “Amazing Shot of Happiness.” The cash prizes total over 200,000 baht.

At the event, there will be line-ups of famous Thai and international artists such as Mark Tuan, a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7.

All fireworks displays will be broadcast via TV channels as well as online platforms such as ICON SIAM’s Facebook page, Nation Thailand reported.

The event is a collaboration between ICON SIAM, government agencies, and business partners.

ICON SIAM’s managing director Supoj Chaiwatsirikul said…

“I would like to invite everyone to celebrate the new year festival at the beautiful Chao Phraya river. We are ready to provide visitors with a majestic new year celebration.”

Thailand has breathtaking fireworks shows across the country. From November 25-26, Pattaya held the annual Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022.

The fireworks illuminated the skyline of Central Pattaya Beach, and could also be seen from other points including Bali Hai Pier, and Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint near Bali Nai Pier.

The festival featured stunning fireworks displays from Canada, the Philippines, Belgium, and Malaysia.

As expected, the festival drew over 100,000 spectators. Photos showed a massive crowd of people packed onto Pattaya Beach, sitting on their towels as they eagerly awaited the start of the fireworks.

Pattaya’s fireworks festival has garnered international recognition. Back in March, the International Festival and Event Association of Asia named the festival one of three “major marine tourism festivals in Asia.”

Bangkok’s “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” is another opportunity to watch Thailand’s skies light up.