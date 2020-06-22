Bangkok
Experts say just arresting teens doesn’t stop street racing
It’s going to take more than simply arresting street racers to stop the so-called ‘dek waen’ motorbike riders from speeding through city streets, police say. The next step in eradicating the illegal races is to crack down on the mechanic shops and garages that juice up the engines.
Young dek waen racers took off again last week after the nightly curfew was lifted. Many are teenagers. Police issued a warning, even making some arrests. Deputy rector of Rangsit University, police lieutenant colonel Kritsanapong Phutrakul, says authorities need to do more than arrest the young riders. Mechanics and motorbike owners should be arrested in parallel with the riders, he says.
“Police arrests do not solve the problem at its root cause so all parties should work together to eradicate street racing,” he said, adding that steps should be taken after the racers are arrested to make sure they don’t do it again. Some agree that restorative justice is the best approach. Even educating parents about the illegal sport could help he says.
A criminologist from Mahidol University, Sunee Kanyajij, says that the government needs measures to control motorcycle trading as more than half of the motorcycles brought from these specialist shops have been used by the young racers.
“The problem of street racing must solved at the policy level.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, for decades a pilgrimage for backpackers from all over the world, looks set to reopen in August. A well-loved tourist mecca for browsing, eating and night life, the thoroughfare has undergone a revamp during lock-down, and now boasts a new road surface, traffic barriers and newly-planted trees.
Similar work is planned for the city’s Kraisi, Rambuttri and Tani roads, which are all nearby. Deputy Bangkok governor, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, says contractors are still required to carry out the work, which is expected to cost in the region of 44.5 million baht or US$1.4 million. He confirms Khaosan’s makeover is nearly finished and the road should be ready to reopen in August.
However, his repeated (and controversial) attempts to remove street vendors from Khaosan have so far failed, although vendors have yet to be chosen to set up their stalls on the street. Sakoltee says some parts of Khaosan and neighbouring roads won’t have space for street vendors, due to an increase in trees and recreational spaces.
His overhaul of Khaosan has been praised in some quarters, by those who believe the revamp was long overdue. However, others say it will destroy the unique character and atmosphere that (in normal times) draws travellers from around the world.
Meanwhile, a report in Coconuts says Yada Pornpetrumpa from the Khaosan Road Vendors Association says the organisation plans to meet with city officials at the end of this month, in order to discuss the street vendors’ plight, but adds that she does not expect a list of approved traders to be ready by then.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Thai PM expresses condolences after repatriated man dies in state quarantine
Following the death in state quarantine of a repatriated Thai man, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his condolences to the family and ordered a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death. A report in Thai PBS World says the man, named as Pongsak Kidkha, returned from Japan on June 9, and was placed in state quarantine at a Bangkok hotel.
The cause of death is thought to be heart failure, as it’s understood Mr. Pongsak suffered with heart problems, but doctors say he had sufficient medication to last the 14 day quarantine period. He twice tested negative for Covid-19.
Mr. Pongsak was originally from the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, and the PM has ordered officials there to help his family with funeral arrangements. Deputy Defence Minister Chaicharn Changmongkol has overseen the transfer of the Mr. Pongsak’s body to his hometown in the Chum Puang district of Nakhon Ratchasima.
The government has ordered health officials in all state quarantine locations to pay particular attention to anyone admitted with chronic health conditions.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Pubs, clubs and karaoke bars will be allowed to re-open in July. That’s a promise from the committee which has been rolling out Thailand’s gradual re-openings in staged phases. It will be the fifth phase of lifting the restrictions, originally imposed on all levels of business in Thailand in response to the threats from Covid-19. But, it should be stressed, the good will from the committee now needs to be given assent from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at its next meeting this Friday before it happens
Talks were held yesterday between Thailand’s deputy Army chief and committee members, along with representatives from venues. Notably, massage parlours weren’t mentioned in the reports from the meeting.
Last week the country’s musicians made an emotional appeal to the government to permit them to get back to earning a living as they continued to face financial hardship whilst the rest of the country was heading back to work. It is estimated that there are over 100,000 self-employed musicians in Thailand struggling to survive.
The committee will be recommending a re-opening of the country’s entertainment industry and musicians being allowed to ply their trade again.
The introduction of phase 5 re-openings is nothing to do with the expected sunset of emergency decree provisions at the end of June. Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 27 days, with recent cases imported by Thais returning to the country.
The president of the Khao San Business Association says the outcomes of the meeting were good news for owners of entertainment venues as it meant their businesses could reopen and they could have some liquidity to stay afloat. This would enable them to pay for their premises and support their staff. It is estimated that more than 90% of Thailand’s entertainment industry caters for the domestic market.
He also noted that the reopening will go ahead with all the necessary precautions in place by venue owners to protect staff and patrons.
“Nightlife operators have prepared plans to prevent virus transmissions based on the guidelines of the Public Health Ministry. I think the pandemic is now under control in Thailand.”
“Customer temperatures will be checked before entry, there will be hand sanitiser on tables and so on.”
The reopening of entertainment venues in the party spots of Bangkok, plus Pattaya and the southern resort island of Phuket, remains a vexed problem as, once open, there are currently limited customers until the flow of international tourism resumes.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | CCSA
Sam Thompson
June 22, 2020 at 3:25 pm
Start with confiscating and breaking up their bikes (sell the parts) and imposing a hefty fine, repeat and on the third offence, automatic jail