Convenience store motorcycle shopper says he sorry for stunt | The Thaiger

A cloth bag would have sufficed.

But with all the pictures of Thai inventiveness to replace the plastic bags at convenience stores, one man just drove the point home, literally. The man who drove his motorbike into a convenience store to take home his shopping now says he’s sorry for his actions after the pictures went viral online and received a heavy backlash from the public. The store was in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok.

75 major retailers, including convenience stores and supermarkets in Thailand, stopped handing out plastic bags to customers at the start of the year. Pictures have been posted of customers using various items instead of the single-use plastic bags – hessian bags, wheelbarrows, bucket. Most of the pictures are seen as funny and shown initiative.

But this time the man’s motorcycle stunt didn’t get the same enthusiastic response.

40 year old Pornthep Suwanprasert, an admin of the “4option” Facebook group, a friend of the man who drove his bike into the convenience store, has spoken to Khaosod about the incident. The original post with the pictures that went viral captioned “#why am I hungry at bedtime.

“They don’t give me a bag but are selling them for 3 baht. It’s not that I don’t want to pay but just wondering. I’ll just put it in my motorbike”. Pornthep revealed that a video of the incident was also shared with a group of close friends.

The man told Pornthep that he had purchased a lot of items, valued about 700 baht. He told the staff that he would just drive his motorbike into the store. The staff smiled but didn’t reply, obviously thinking he was kidding. The man said he has a lot of followers online and normally uploaded lots of funny videos, so the friends didn’t expect the loud backlash.

The man now says he feels terrible about the backlash following his stunt. He admits that he didn’t think the whole matter through.

“I wish to apologise for my friend, it might’ve been a bad example for the people and inspired others to copy. I want to say that we shouldn’t follow bad examples. The incident has been a great lesson for my friend. He’ll think more carefully before recording a video”.

