Convenience store motorcycle shopper says he sorry for stunt | The Thaiger

Convenience store motorcycle shopper says he sorry for stunt
A cloth bag would have sufficed.
But with all the pictures of Thai inventiveness to replace the plastic bags at convenience stores, one man just drove the point home, literally. The man who drove his motorbike into a convenience store to take home his shopping now says he’s sorry for his actions after the pictures went viral online and received a heavy backlash from the public. The store was in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok.
75 major retailers, including convenience stores and supermarkets in Thailand, stopped handing out plastic bags to customers at the start of the year. Pictures have been posted of customers using various items instead of the single-use plastic bags – hessian bags, wheelbarrows, bucket. Most of the pictures are seen as funny and shown initiative.
But this time the man’s motorcycle stunt didn’t get the same enthusiastic response.
40 year old Pornthep Suwanprasert, an admin of the “4option” Facebook group, a friend of the man who drove his bike into the convenience store, has spoken to Khaosod about the incident. The original post with the pictures that went viral captioned “#why am I hungry at bedtime.
“They don’t give me a bag but are selling them for 3 baht. It’s not that I don’t want to pay but just wondering. I’ll just put it in my motorbike”. Pornthep revealed that a video of the incident was also shared with a group of close friends.
The man told Pornthep that he had purchased a lot of items, valued about 700 baht. He told the staff that he would just drive his motorbike into the store. The staff smiled but didn’t reply, obviously thinking he was kidding. The man said he has a lot of followers online and normally uploaded lots of funny videos, so the friends didn’t expect the loud backlash.
The man now says he feels terrible about the backlash following his stunt. He admits that he didn’t think the whole matter through.
“I wish to apologise for my friend, it might’ve been a bad example for the people and inspired others to copy. I want to say that we shouldn’t follow bad examples. The incident has been a great lesson for my friend. He’ll think more carefully before recording a video”.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Gunshots fired at Surachat Hakparn’s car were no joke – VIDEO
“Surachat says he was certain the shots had been intended to kill him.”
Seven shots have been fired into the side of a car of former immigration police chief Surachet Hakparn’s wife. The former high profile poster boy for the government’s immigration policy, and championed by the deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, was in a restaurant in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district when the shots were fired.
The shooting was reported to Bang Rak police around 9.30pm. Surachat told police he had driven the car to the venue.
The white Lexus SUV, belonging to the ex-police officer’s wife, was parked outside the Surawong Sarika car park. Seven bullet holes were found in the doors on the left side of the vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a cream jacket, long jeans and white canvas trainers. The pillion passenger was similarly dressed but with a blue jacket. Both had full-face helmets.
Pol Lt Gen Surachet Hakparn, aka. Big Joke, wasn’t in the car at the time of the shooting. Some reports say that he had been attending a business meeting in a nearby restaurant, others say he was having a massage.
Now acting as an advisor to the Thai PM’s Office, Surachat says he was certain the shots had been intended to kill him. But he maintained he had no ongoing conflicts with anyone.
Pol Lt Gen Surachet rose rapidly through the police ranks during the five-year rule of the military due to his close ties with Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.
He was chief of the Police Immigration Bureau until last year, when he was unceremoniously shunted sideways into a civilian position and adviser at the PM’s Office. The reason for his abrupt, and mysterious, fall from grace has never been explained and has not been discussed by the man concerned.
Deputy national police chief Wirachai Songmetta says forensic experts are examining the bullets extracted from the car doors, to determine what type of firearm was used, and checking CCTV around the car park area to log the comings and goings.
Witnesses claim a person on a motorcycle had fired the shots. Surachet is also assisting police with the enquiries.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Anti-Prayut running event organiser hopes to avoid confrontation
A key organiser of the proposed anti-government running event, the “Run Against Dictatorship”, is urging its pro-government ‘spoiler event’ to ensure there’s no confrontation when the rival events are held on Sunday.
“Run Against Dictatorship” is “Wing Lai Lung” (วิ่งไล่ลุง) in Thai, which literally means “Run to Oust the Uncle,” a reference to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s nickname, “Uncle Tu.”
Tanawat Wongchai, the student activist behind the January 12 anti-government protest event, says he’s done his part to avoid tensions, and hopes the rival “Walk to Support Prayut” group won’t incite violence.
The run was originally scheduled to start at Thammasat University and include routes along Ratchadamnoen Avenue, but Tanawat says they were pressured by police to change the venue. It is now set to take place inside Wachirabenchathat Park, aka Suan Rot Fai, in north Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
“We have retreated by organising the event at a faraway location in order to reduce the risks. We’ve done everything to avoid confrontation.”
Tanawat, who studies economics at Chulalongkorn University, says 10,000 people have registered for the run at this stage, which starts at 6:30am. Nearly two million baht has also been raised from around 3,000 runners who each donated 600 baht to cover the event’s costs. Those donors will receive a T-shirt and a medallion.
Meanwhile, the pro-government Walk for Prayut will be held inside Lumpini Park in central Bangkok on the same morning. It has been mostly organised online, and it’s unclear who the actual organisers are. No group or activist has stepped forward to claim credit so far. Messages to the event’s Facebook page were not returned, but in a Facebook post the unnamed organisers made their position clear:
“If you oppose the orange water buffalo who hate this country, we are friends,” the message read, an apparent reference to supporters of the opposition Future Forward Party, whose official logo colour is orange.
Tanawat says his group has three demands for the Prayut administration and will give them three months to respond: solve economic problems, amend the constitution, end nepotism.Depending on the government’s response, or lack thereof, Tanawat says, the group will consider future actions.
“Run Against Dictatorship” has spawned similar running events in 20 provinces on the same day, mostly organised by online groups, but Tanawat insists he is not responsible for those.
“We want it to be made clear that these are different organising teams from the people organising the Bangkok event.”
SOURCE: khaosodenglish.com
Seawater v Freshwater in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River. The seawater is winning.
The Office of National Water Resources is holding an urgent meeting today, with other Bangkok water agencies, including the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority to discuss the worsening salination problem in the Chao Phraya river.
They note that that the back flow of seawater into the river is now threatening the city’s tap water supply.
High tides, rising sea levels, a worsening drought – all compounded by Bangkok’s slow sink into the marshy delta it was built on – are driving sea water deeper into the coastal areas of the Chao Phraya river. This is now palpably threatening tap water in some parts of Bangkok and its suburbs to taste salty.
For their part the MWA is assuring residents that the slightly salty water is safe and does not pose any health threats at this stage.
The secretary-general of the Office of National Water Resources, Somkiat Prajamwong, says today’s meeting will develop a plan to deal with the problem.
The salinity of water from the estuary of the Chao Phraya River up to Samlae station in Pathum Thani, north of the city and some 40 kilometres up stream from the Gulf of Thailand, is being closely monitored.
They are also checking water from the Tha Chine and Bang Pakong rivers. Water in the Mae Klong and Phetchaburi rivers remains normal.
The Interior Ministry and the Centre for the Prevention and Mitigation of Public Disasters, along with provincial administrations, are looking for new water sources for the production of tap water during the dry season.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
