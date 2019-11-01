Can you eat Bangkok’s biggest burger? 6 kilos and 10,000 calories | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Can you eat Bangkok’s biggest burger? 6 kilos and 10,000 calories
PHOTO: Chris Steaks and Burgers
The gauntlet has been thrown down in Bangkok after a challenge started on You Tube to eat what is said to be the city’s biggest burger. Reuters reports that Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering diners a 10,000 baht prize if they can finish the 6 kilogram mega-burger, which is served with onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise, within nine minutes.
The 10,000 baht monster represents one baht for every calorie the meal contains. The beef version costs 2,500 baht, with the pork version coming in at 3,500 baht.
Restaurant owner Komdech Kongsuwan says he came up with the idea for the competition after seeing three customers finish the giant burger, with others arriving every day to attempt the same foodie feat.
One who sadly failed is Pakorn Porncheewangkoon, who’s not sure when his next burger will be.
“I will eat a burger at some point (in the future), but not any time soon.”
SOURCE: Reuters | Thai Visa
PHOTO: Reuters
Bangkok
Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged. Live theatre in BKK.
‘Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged’ is a unique and exciting night in Bangkok, featuring classic songs from hit Broadway musicals, performed by two fantastic musical superstars. Live theatre right here in the capital.
If you missed Big Mango’s last amazing production in January, then here is your chance to see musical theatre at its very best, in the beautiful Aksra Theatre at the King Power Complex Bangkok, near Victory Monument on Saturday November 16 with performances at 5pm & 8pm.
You can get a special 25% discount on your tickets (below).
Starring Daniel Koek who played the lead role of Jean Valjean in the original London production of Les Misérables, and Harriet Jones who captivated audiences as Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre London.
They will be joined on stage by the talented Winners of the RBSO’s 2019 Young Talent Sings Broadway Concert.
Sit back and enjoy iconic songs from old and new Broadway musicals including Les Misérables, In the Heights, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Rent, West Side Story, Beauty and the Beast, Miss Saigon and more.
If you love your big musicals, then this Bangkok concert will be a night to remember! You can get a special 25% discount on your tickets. Just use this code DK6L9 at www.thaiticketmajor.com.
Tickets prices. 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 & 2,500 baht through www.thaiticketmajor.com
Nearest BTS: Victory Monument
Ample Parking AT King Power Complex.
Stay packages from 3,884 baht available at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel. Contact hotel’s reservation department. Tel: +66 (0) 2 680 9999.
Media Contact: Mike Bridge Big Mango Productions +66(0) 831 986700 mikebridge.bigmango@gmail.com
ASEAN
Thai PM will negotiate the GSP issue with US officials during ASEAN Summit
Thailand will hold talks with US officials, about the GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) suspension for Thai exports to the US market, on the sidelines of the weekend’s ASEAN Summit, being held in Bangkok.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says there are still six months in which to resolve the issues before the suspension of trade benefits for up to 500 Thai export items kicks in. He is also calling for a halt to speculation about the reason for the US action, claiming that only about 300 items will be affected and that several other countries have also been hit by similar measures.
There has been speculation that the US action is a retaliation against the ban on paraquat, chlorpyrifos and, especially, glyphosate by the National Hazardous Substances Committee last week.
The PM is assuring that the government is trying to resolve the problem and urges the private sector to do likewise but, if the US refuses to review its decision, he said that Thailand would have to accept it, according to Thai PBS.
The US announced the suspension of US$1.3 billion of trade benefits under the GSP program and the removal of Thai seafood products included in the program last Friday. The announcement cited Thailand’s failure to bring labour rights up to International Labour Organisation standards, pointing out the problems in the Thai fishing industry as an example. The Thai Commerce Ministry, meanwhile, claims that the impact of the US action will be limited and will cut annual export value by less than US$32.8 million next year.
The US is Thailand’s second-largest export market and shipments are valued around US$3s billion per annum.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
“Three year ban is too long” – Bangkok ‘win’ riders complain about new penalties
Win riders, Bangkok’s ubiquitous and slightly notorious motorcycle taxi drivers, are claiming that proposed penalties for riding on the sidewalk are too severe. Currently the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority has laid down bans of up to three years for motorbike riders caught riding on the city’s pavements.
But Win riders say losing their jackets for three years is unfair.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration went to gauge opinion of Win riders on the streets at four ranks in the upper Sukhumvit Road area of the capital, surveying locations including two in Soi Asoke (Soi 21), Soi 18 and Soi 22.
BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang says that riders agreed with the proposed regulations saying it was a positive step forward (to fine people riding on footpaths).
But they disagreed with losing their jackets for three years saying it was too severe a penalty. They asked for the penalties to be ‘toned down’.
Their comments were listed for a meeting being held today.
Win riders are known to pay up to 100,000 baht for their ‘jackets’ that allow them to join a ‘crew’ and serve a rank around the city.
SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa
PHOTO: Daily News
