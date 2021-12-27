Thai medic says most Omicron cases mild or asymptomatic, expects jump in numbers

The head of the Department of Respiratory Disease and Tuberculosis at Siriraj Hospital says most of Thailand’s Omicron infections are mild or asymptomatic. However, Dr Nithipat Jearakul has warned of a surge in case numbers, according to a Nation Thailand report. To date, around 200 Omicron infections have been confirmed in the kingdom, but Nithipat says we will soon see a jump in cases, particularly around the start of the new year.

According to the doctor, as of December 19, only around 3% of infections have been confirmed as the Omicron variant. However, he says that low percentage is predicted to increase soon. By how much will depend on how well the virus has been controlled over the New Year period.

Nithipat says the daily number of new infections could peak at between 10,000 and 20,000, but hopes that only around 2% of those will be severe cases, which the health sector can manage. However, he says that’s just a forecast and what unfolds in the early days of 2022 remains to be seen. He acknowledges that so far, most Omicron cases have experienced mild symptoms and treatment is the same as with other variants of the Covid-19 virus. Nithipat adds that there are currently no Omicron infections at Siriraj Hospital but that all medical facilities in the capital are prepared for a rise in cases.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand