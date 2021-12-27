Connect with us

Thai medic says most Omicron cases mild or asymptomatic, expects jump in numbers

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

The head of the Department of Respiratory Disease and Tuberculosis at Siriraj Hospital says most of Thailand’s Omicron infections are mild or asymptomatic. However, Dr Nithipat Jearakul has warned of a surge in case numbers, according to a Nation Thailand report. To date, around 200 Omicron infections have been confirmed in the kingdom, but Nithipat says we will soon see a jump in cases, particularly around the start of the new year.

According to the doctor, as of December 19, only around 3% of infections have been confirmed as the Omicron variant. However, he says that low percentage is predicted to increase soon. By how much will depend on how well the virus has been controlled over the New Year period.

Nithipat says the daily number of new infections could peak at between 10,000 and 20,000, but hopes that only around 2% of those will be severe cases, which the health sector can manage. However, he says that’s just a forecast and what unfolds in the early days of 2022 remains to be seen. He acknowledges that so far, most Omicron cases have experienced mild symptoms and treatment is the same as with other variants of the Covid-19 virus. Nithipat adds that there are currently no Omicron infections at Siriraj Hospital but that all medical facilities in the capital are prepared for a rise in cases.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

image

image
Graham
2021-12-27 13:57
And if they stick to only low testing numbers then the reported numbers will also be low, this is the general practice throughout the country anyway, is it not. TIT.
image
Stonker
2021-12-27 14:09
35 minutes ago, Rangers said: It's not the virus that's overloading the health care system, it's the isolation rules that cause a lack of staff. The virus has become that mild there is no need for these isolation rules anymore.…
image
Stonker
2021-12-27 14:11
12 minutes ago, Graham said: (snip) ... this is the general practice throughout the country anyway, is it not. No, it's not.
image
astro
2021-12-27 14:24
1 hour ago, gundam0315 said: are you scared? No. Should I?
image
Rangers
2021-12-27 14:46
32 minutes ago, Stonker said: It's both. Even with the staff - and some countries are over-ruling the isolation requirement for staff, subject to PPE, as they can't cope - hospitals are still unable to cope. Just look at the…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

