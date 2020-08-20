Bangkok man arrested for molesting woman says he’s done it twice before

Police in Bangkok have apprehended a 28 year old man after a woman filed a report accusing him of molesting her. After being arrested at his home in the Ladprao district, the man, named as Chaiyakorn Chimkul, has admitted to carrying out similar offences on 2 other occasions. Police say they received a complaint from a 21 year old housekeeper that Chaiyakorn molested her after offering her a ride home.

“The victim said she was walking in Soi Phaholyothin 8, when Chaiyakorn stopped his car to ask her for directions, and then offered her a ride home as a thank you. She said the suspect grabbed her breasts when she was in his car and asked her to masturbate him. She tried to call for help using her phone, but the suspect threatened that he would kill her using a knife he had on himself. After that the suspect dropped her off and drove away.”

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A report in Nation Thailand says Chaiyakorn says he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, admitting to previously molesting women on 2 other occasions. He has been charged with indecent assault. Police say they are also looking into his threat to kill the woman.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand