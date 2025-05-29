A rooftop evening of art, cuisine & connection at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness

A rooftop evening of art, cuisine & connection at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness

Rooftop views, summer bites, and creative sparks await at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness this June. As the next chapter of the Soul & Sole Sunset Journeys unfolds, guests are invited to paint the flavour through an evening spent on the rooftop, featuring tartare tastings, signature cocktails, live art, and acoustic music, all set above Bangtao’s coastal skyline.

Aligned with the spirit of the Phuket Biennale 2025, this event continues Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness’s commitment to celebrating art and creativity in everyday experiences, where flavour becomes expression, and the rooftop becomes a canvas.

With 105 boutique rooms, private balconies, and wellness facilities tailored for rest and recovery, Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness continues to bring the community together through its signature series of artistic and wellness-focused events.

This June’s edition, Soul & Sole Sunset Journeys: Volume 4 – Paint the Flavour, celebrates flavour as expression and the plate as a palette, hosted at the scenic 7th Floor Restaurant.

Soul & Sole Sunset Journeys: Volume #4 – Paint the Flavour

Guests are invited to an evening of flavour, art, and rooftop connection, featuring:

  • 7th Floor showcase: Enjoy a live cooking class featuring 4 tartare-style dishes and a refreshing pavlova dessert. Guests can observe or join the interactive session and discover seasonal plating ideas and fresh summer pairings.
  • Signature cocktail experience: Join our bartenders for a tasting of 5 signature cocktails from the new menu, each drink made live and infused with bold flavours, botanical accents, and artistic flair.
  • Live Painting Session by Kru Wut: Watch Phuket-based artist Kru Wut paint the sunset atmosphere in real time, transforming rooftop impressions into expressive visual storytelling.
  • Acoustic Guitar Entertainment: Let the sound of live acoustic guitar elevate your evening in a relaxed, open-air social setting.

Special gifts & exclusive stay for attendees

To thank guests for being part of this creative evening, we’ve prepared a collection of exclusive giveaways. One guest will receive a complimentary 1-night stay in a Wellness Deluxe Room, including breakfast and daily wellness benefits, an ideal retreat for recovery and relaxation.

Guests may also receive dining experiences at the 7th Floor Restaurant, with two 1,000 baht daily brunch vouchers and two 2,000 baht dinner vouchers on offer. As a final flourish to the night, three hand-picked surprises await for guests to take home.

Event venue: 7th Floor Restaurant

Perched atop Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness, the 7th Floor Restaurant blends rooftop comfort with bold Mediterranean, Thai, and Russian influences. Whether you’re here for a morning wrap, a wellness cocktail, or a sunset session, this is your space to explore and connect.

To complement the event, the restaurant also introduces two exciting new menus:

Sandwiches & late breakfast menu (11am to 4pm)

Designed for balance and flavour, the all-day brunch menu features:

  • Chef’s Favourites: Pastrami Ruben, Avocado & Sundried Tomato, Salmon Gravadlax & Avocado Mash, Caesar Chicken Wrap
  • Combo Sets: Sandwich, Soup, and Cold-Pressed Juices (try Ginger & Lime, Kale & Cucumber, or Passionfruit & Pineapple)
  • Brunch Picks: Eggs Benedict, Spinach Quiche Lorraine, Belgian Waffles, and Turkish Poached Eggs

Signature Cocktail Menu – Creative spirits at sunset

Guests will enjoy a curated tasting of 5 rooftop cocktails prepared live during the event. Highlights include:

  • Bubble Me Up: Jim Beam, Grand Marnier, red wine, lime, orange juice, almond syrup
  • Indigo Coast: Gordon’s Gin, Cointreau, coconut juice, rosemary syrup, elder syrup, spirulina
  • Oceanic Bossume: Absolut Vodka, Grand Marnier, jumin green tea, lime, ginger syrup
  • Red Golden Beam: Smirnoff Vodka, Martini Bianco, almond syrup, melon, egg white
  • Stanny Light: Gordon’s Gin, peach schnapps, lime, ginger syrup, rosemary syrup

Other featured drinks, such as Shinmonig White, Cucumber Trip, and Bocce Ball, will also be available at the bar throughout the evening.

Sunset muse & art experiences

The evening draws to a close with a rooftop moment of reflection and connection, set against the golden light of Bangtao’s sunset. Guests are invited to spend time with featured artist Kallaya, whose presence and portraits bring warmth and personal storytelling to this month’s Soul & Sole journey.

Kallaya, a Phuket-based artist and former art educator, is known for her portraits inspired by childhood play, traditional Thai patterns, and sentimental details.

Her work transforms emotion into visual storytelling, where hair becomes a canvas filled with fish, florals, lace, and personal ornamentation, all paying homage to cultural memory and imagination.

Four of her original pieces will be on display in the hotel lobby during the Soul & Sole Monthly Art Exhibition, from June 15 to July 14, 2025, echoing the month’s theme of feminine identity, storytelling, and artistic freedom.

You can explore more of Kallaya’s artistic journey or connect with her directly via the following channels:

  • Facebook: Kanlaya Pechpong
  • Phone: +66 (0) 83-683-8303
  • Email: kanlaya10@gmail.com

Experience the flavour, art, and charm of an unforgettable rooftop evening, only this June at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness.

For reservations, contact us:

Press release

