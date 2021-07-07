Bangkok
Bangkok doctor in critical condition after being stabbed by patient, blood donations needed
A doctor at a Bangkok hospital is in critical condition after she was stabbed in the chest by a psychiatric patient. B positive blood donations are urgently needed to treat the Chulalongkorn Hospital doctor. Donations can be made directly at the hospital or through the Thai Red Cross Society.
Police say a 24 year old psychiatric patient a the hospital in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district stabbed Dr Athicha Watthana-udomchai in the upper chest near her throat with a paring knife, used for peeling fruit. The doctor was rushed for surgery as she lost a lot of blood.
The patient, who at been admitted to the hospital by her family, apparently due to stress from studying, was detained and transferred to the Somdet Chaopraya Psychiatric Hospital.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
