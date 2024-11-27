AV content or real? Bangkok police deny public sex after explicit video goes viral

Bangkok officers denied allegations of public sex outside a police station after a video allegedly showing a food delivery rider performing oral sex on a policeman was shared widely on Thai social media.

The video was posted on the X account พระจันทร์ ลายกระต่าย (meaning “Rabbit Moon”) yesterday, November 26, with a caption reading, “Very disgusting! Where is this police officer from? Why are you so shameless?”

In the video, two men wearing uniforms are seen. The delivery rider appears to be performing oral sex on the police officer in a public place with a road in the background featuring a parked taxi and another vehicle.

Many netizens speculated that the men in the video were not genuine officers or delivery workers but actors producing adult content. The uniforms, they argued, could easily be bought online from various e-commerce platforms.

Channel 7 later reported that the video’s background matched a police station in Bangkok. The Rabbit Moon account claimed the video was sent to the X account by a deputy commissioner associated with the police station depicted.

When interviewed, officers at the station, whose location remains undisclosed, denied involvement. They maintained that the individuals in the video were likely content creators producing adult material.

Under Thai law, the actions depicted in the video could lead to a fine of up to 5,000 baht under Section 388 of the Criminal Code, which penalises obscene acts or public exposure.

Additionally, those involved could face charges under Section 14(4) of the Computer Crimes Act for uploading indecent material to a publicly accessible computer system. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

In an unrelated case, a photo of a foreign couple allegedly having sex on Kata Beach in Phuket was shared on social media. Although the incident reportedly took place in a public area, there have been no reports of police intervention or legal action against the couple.