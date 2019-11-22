A Thai grandmother, a stroke, four dogs and a cat = musical magic | The Thaiger

Bangkok
A Thai grandmother, a stroke, four dogs and a cat = musical magic
A Thai grandmother, singing soothing ballads to her chihuahua ‘Jew Jam’, has become an unexpected internet hit. In the video (below) there is also a cat that sings along with the guitar accompaniment provided by Malinda Herman.
Malinda says she sings the songs to the pets (the chihuahua is adorable) to “exercise her facial muscles”. Malinda was in a car crash leaving the left side of her face paralysed.
Her repertoire goes from old ballads, to general pop and The Beatles, all in English. She also plays the piano (although would someone get the damn thing tuned!!) A fresh Chinese songbook is on the way too.
Together Jew Jam and Malinda, and her three other dogs, live together. And don’t forget the cat providing harmonies.
The good news is that, along with the singing and the love of the five pets, Malinda says her facial muscles have recovered 75% already. The work on her recuperation has spawned over 650,000 subscribers and 100s of video clips. On Facebook, the Thai grandmother goes by the username หญิงชรา กะ หมาน้อย which translates to Old Lady With Dog.
Plenty more of Malinda at her official page HERE.
We wish Malinda the very best for her recovery and hope her home is alive with the sound of music, and the cat, for many years to come, long after she’s fully recovered.
Bangkok
Girl faints on Bangkok street, wakes up in hospital with 300K missing
A Facebook User ‘โรจน์ โชว์รูม’ posted online calling for help. He relates the story that at 4.30pm on Itsaraphap Road on Monday “my girlfriend had just withdrawn 320,000 baht from a bank”.
“She fainted on the road and when she regained consciousness the brown envelope with cash inside was gone. If anyone saw what happened, please contact me at 0971415777.”
The post also includes CCTV footage showing the girl fainting in the middle of the road. Passersby ran to her aid and a small crowd gathered around her. Some people helped her and organised her delivery to a nearby hospital.
“But when she woke up on the hospital bed, she asked if anyone saw a brown envelope but it turns out someone did see it and the same person might have taken it.”
The victim is 3 months pregnant and she lost consciousness as she was walking back from the Phran Nok Market in the Bang Chang Lo district of Bangkok, on the west banks of the Chao Phraya. She is also engaged. The bride to be says she remembered dropping her bag.
“The money was for the wedding and my child.”
The boyfriend stated in the post that he was saving up for the wedding. 200,000 baht was a gift to the bride’s parents at the wedding, and 100,000 baht was for purchasing things for the wedding. He says he hopes that a good citizen will return the money.
“The wedding won’t be cancelled as the wedding invitations have been delivered to all the guests.”
He says that if the money is lost forever then he plans to apply for a bank loan for the wedding set on November 23 .
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Facebook
Bangkok
AoT green lights new terminal for Suvarnabhumi to double capacity
PHOTO: Artists impression of the original Suvarnabhumi terminal – Royal Thai Embassy
The Airports of Thailand has approved a plan to establish a second terminal on the northern part of Suvarnabhumi Airport. The board has also agreed to discount landing fees for international charter flights at six airports under AoT control for the next five months. The AoT controlled airports are Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Chiang Rai.
The discount is 50% and gives international airlines half-price landing fees for five months.
The discount is an AOT strategy to boost tourism between now and Songkran next year.
For the new terminal, the AoT will submit plans for the second terminal to the Transport Ministry soon.
Construction cost of the new terminal is estimated at 42 billion baht. It is expected to become operational in 2023 or 2024, to help ease passenger traffic at the current terminal which is already over-capacity.
The new terminal will be able to serve a maximum of 40 million passengers a year. Once opened, Suvarnabhumi will be able to serve a total of 82 million passenger throughput each year.
The AoT board meeting yesterday also approved the fifth master plan for Suvarnabhumi Airport, focusing on its role in connectivity of the three international airports with the Eastern Economic Corridor, including integration of access for the new high speed rail link which has now been approved.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Pope Francis calls for action on exploitation of children, human trafficking
PHOTO: Government House
Pope Francis was making calls for migrants to be made welcome and women and children to be protected from exploitation and abuse. The comments were made during the second day of activities for the leader of the world’s catholic church in Thailand today.
The irony of the Pope’s comments would have surprised many with the Catholic Church still embroiled in litigation over decades of abuse by Priests on younger members of their church, mostly boys and young men. The Church leadership, all men, also preach antiquated dogma and interpretations of Christian teaching forbidding abortion, contraception or allowing women to become leaders within the church.
The church, itself, has been forced to investigate more around 3,000 of its priests over accusations of sexual abuse, with thousands more being taken to court around the world.
Meanwhile, His Holiness pleaded for action against one of the region’s greatest scourges, human trafficking to fuel the forced labour and sex trade industries.
He praised the Thai government’s efforts to fight human trafficking in a speech delivered at the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Government House offices. He also appealed for greater international commitment to protect women and children “who are violated and exposed to every form of exploitation, enslavement, violence and abuse”.
“The future of our peoples is linked in large measure to the way we will ensure a dignified future to our children.’
The US State Department has faulted Thailand for failing to fully crack down on traffickers who induce young Thai girls into pornography, as well as the exploitation, including via debt bondage, of migrant workers in commercial fishing enterprises. The Thai government has insisted it has made significant progress in cracking down on human trafficking and has vowed continued cooperation with international bodies to improve.
Francis has made the fight against human trafficking an important issue of his papacy, describing it as “a crime against humanity”. The Vatican has hosted several conferences on eradicating trafficking, featuring women freed from forced prostitution.
While Thailand has a tradition of taking in migrant labourers and sheltering people fleeing from danger in neighbouring countries, it also has a checkered history of deporting foreigners who are in the country illegally, even if they are recognised by the United Nations as refugees who are fleeing persecution. In addition, up until it signed an agreement with the UN refugee agency this year, Thailand held child asylum-seekers in detention centres.
In his comments made alongside Thai officials, Francis thanked the country for its historical role welcoming migrants from across the region, who are drawn to Thailand for economic opportunities. But he said all countries must do more to resolve the conflicts that fuel the “tragic exodus” of forced migration.
“May every nation devise effective means for protecting the dignity and rights of migrants and refugees, who face dangers, uncertainties and exploitation in their quest for freedom and a decent life for their families.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
