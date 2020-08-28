Connect with us

Bangkok

65 year old Bangkok man in apparent suicide at Chao Phraya bridge

Jack Burton

Published 

26 mins ago

 on 

65 year old Bangkok man in apparent suicide at Chao Phraya bridge | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Siamrath
A man reportedly jumped to his death from Bangkok’s Krung Thep Bridge into Chao Phraya River yesterday. Around 2pm officers at Bang Kho Laem Police Station learned of a body spotted in the river near the bridge that that connects Bang Kho Laem district in Bangkok with Thonburi district.

The 65 year old Thai man was about 165 centimetres tall, wearing a white and blue shirt, black shorts and a black facemask. An ID card identified him as Narong (last name withheld), from Bangkok’s Thung Kharu district. Police also found an appointment card with Ratburana Hospital dated Wednesday.

Police speculate that Narong might have been the man spotted standing on the same bridge on Wednesday night by pedestrians, who quickly contacted rescue staff. But rescuers reached the spot, the man had already disappeared.

Charnnarong, Narong’s 31 year old son, told officials that his father had left the house at 7am on August 26 for a checkup at the hospital, as he was diabetic.

“At around 3pm my dad had still not returned so I called the hospital, but they said he had not shown up. The reason for his suicide might have been the stress from the huge mortgage debt for our house, which I recently paid up but had not told him yet as I wanted it to be a surprise.”

Narong’s body was sent to Siriraj Hospital for a detailed autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

65 year old Bangkok man in apparent suicide at Chao Phraya bridge | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Siamrath

Jack Burton

