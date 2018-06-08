It’s been a rough week for the island’s small to medium hostel and guesthouse operators with officials claiming that an astonishing 80% of them are illegal and don’t comply with regulations.

This week Krabi official found more than 30 hotels, hostels and guesthouses have been adapting shop-houses and unsuitable buildings into guesthouses and back-packer accommodations. They also claim that guests haven’t been reported to Immigration within 24 hours of checking in (which is the responsibility of the Hotel owner.)

All the inspected accommodations have been ordered to temporary cease operations so that they can get their documentation in order – comply or close!

Out of 250 hotels, hostels and guesthouses inspected over the past three days, only 47 of them have been found to be legal.

Maj Gen Kriangkrai Srirak from the Royal Thai Army Region 4 says, “We are urgently trying to solve the many issues of illegal accommodation and tour companies on Phi Phi Island. There are also considerable problems in relation to land encroachment, taxi operators and beach management.

These issues could take about two months or more to sort out, especially relating to land that could have been encroached. There is one property in particular that has been constructed on a hill with a slope exceeding 35%.”

One of allegedly illegal hotel operators, Suwan Chamnita says, “we are ready to follow the law and comply. In the past some hotels operators have tried to submit for hotel licensing but the process is very slow. These businesses can’t wait for the authorities to get their paperwork sorted out as they have borrowed money from banks.”

“Once the operators legally submit for proper licenses, relevant offices must act quickly to issue documents for them.”

