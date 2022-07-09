Money
Wealth decreasing among top 50 richest in Thailand
While the wealth of the 50 richest people in Thailand has fallen nearly 6% to a collective US $151 billion, Forbes Asia has announced at the top 10 richest people in the country remain in mostly the same ranking. Charoen Pokphand Group’s Chiaravanont brothers saw their wealth decrease by nearly US $3.7 billion this year but still remain the richest in Thailand with a net worth of US $26.5 billion.
Son of the co-founder of Red Bull, co-owner Chalerm Yoovidhya, has seen worldwide growth of his energy drink empire and has inched very close to the number one spot with a US $1.9 billion increase in net worth up to US $26.4 billion. Thai Beverage magnate Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s fortune fell US $1.5 billion over the last year, and his net worth is less than half the number 1 and 2 ranked billionaires with US $11.2 billion.
Gulf Energy Development leader Sarath Ratanavadi is 1 of just 12 in the top 50 who saw an increase in their wealth this year moving up to the number 4 ranking with an increase of US $2.2 billion, the largest gain of anyone in Thailand. His success is due to the energy giant’s growth in the telecom sector, with deals forged with AIS and Singtel.
One notable return to the list is Gunkul Dhumrongpiyawut of Gunkul Engineering, a renewable energy company that has branched into the recently decriminalised cannabis field, moving him back up to the 44th position on Thailand wealth list.
Thailand’s economy is slowly recovering, though still struggling, and the wealth gap is still tremendously significant in the country. Thailand is ranked fourth for income inequality among the countries of ASEAN, behind the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, though it has made improvements over the last two decades.
The full ranking of the top 10 richest people in Thailand this year:
|RANKING
|NAME
|BUSINESS
|NET WORTH
|1
|Chiaravanont Brothers
|CP Group
|US $26.5 billion
|2
|Chalerm Yoovidhya
|Red Bull
|US $26.4 billion
|3
|Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
|ThaiBev
|US $11.2 billion
|4
|Sarath Ratanavadi
|Gulf Energy Development
|US $11.1 billion
|5
|Chirathivat Family
|Central Group
|US $10.6 billion
|6
|Somphote Ahunai
|Energy Absolute
|US $3.9 billion
|7
|Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth
|BDMS, Bangkok Airways
|US $3.1 billion
|8
|Vanich Chaiyawan
|Thai Life Insurance
|US $3 billion
|9
|Prachak Tangkaravakoon
|TOA Paint
|US $2.8 billion
|10
|Osathanugrah Family
|Osotspa
|US $2.7 billion
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wealth decreasing among top 50 richest in Thailand
Thailand Post increases rates, pilots 24-hour delivery services
Bangkok preparing to reopen community isolation centres
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Thailand News Today | Corrupt Thai tourist cop caught in a police sting
Police bring home 6 Thai women forced into prostitution in Myanmar
Bangkok chief answers residents’ call after rats as big as cats take over
BREAKING: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies following earlier shooting
To wear or not to wear a face mask (in Thailand) – that is the question – OPINION
Life of Thai digital nomads made easier by Airbnb TAT alliance
UPDATE: Former Japanese PM dies after being shot – VIDEO
Thai hospitality sector opposes dual accommodation pricing
Thai schoolboy hit by bus on crossing in critical condition
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals
The ultimate guide to living in Pattaya (2022)
UPDATE: Police arrest man who stabbed elderly lady to death in central Thailand
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Inflation causing a problem for airlines coming to Thailand
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Unvaccinated tourist turned away at check-in desk en route to Thailand
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
King tide in Phuket spurs online fears of a tsunami – it wasn’t
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Pattaya man taken to hospital after smoking cannabis
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
“Thailand should be a luxury and premier holiday destination” – Deputy PM
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best of4 days ago
The best local seafood restaurants in Phuket for 2022
- Cannabis4 days ago
Brazilian student arrested in Bali for smuggling cannabis from Thailand
- Best of2 days ago
The best island tours from Phuket in 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travelling to Thailand? Here are the latest vaccine guidelines.
- Economy2 days ago
Ferries to Koh Pha Ngan is costing 40% more (and the other islands too)
- Education2 days ago
Regents Pattaya accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
- Cambodia3 days ago
Thailand or Cambodia? Comparing 10 year visa programmes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
BREAKING: CCSA address face masks, emergency decree, and foreign arrivals