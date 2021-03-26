Thailand’s richest man buys Pattaya hotel, expects tourism will rebound | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand’s richest man buys Pattaya hotel, expects tourism will rebound
Thailand’s richest man is expects tourism will rebound quickly. He’s so confident, that he’s now investing in hotels, including a hotel in Pattaya. Asset World Corp., the property arm of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s TCC Group, purchased a Pattaya hotel this month. The company is now searching for more properties.
With the drastic slowdown of international travel over the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand’s massive tourism industry has suffered, leaving over 100 hotels for sale, with more properties selling or closing each day. Many hotels have closed down during the pandemic and will not reopen, even when borders reopen, tentatively scheduled for October.
Plans are underway to convert the property in tourist hotspot Pattaya into a branded hotel. Asset World has more than 50 billion baht invested in upcoming projects, with 3 hotels slated to open later this year. Thailand’s tallest tower is also planned, scheduled to begin construction at the beginning of 2023. The company may also acquire properties and land from Charoen’s TCC Group.
Asset World aims to purchase more struggling properties. Stephan Vanden Auweele, chief hospitality group officer, says the time is right to buy.
“If the right products, the right hotels come at the right price, we will definitely look at every opportunity.”
With tourism down, and a third of tourism-related businesses closing down in the last year due to the effects of the pandemic, Charoen’s investment in the Pattaya hotel, and positive outlook on recovery may help boost recovery.
Many hope tourism will pick up as people are vaccinated worldwide and travel restrictions finally begin to ease. Vanden Auweele believes that tourism will recover quickly in October when international travel is fully reopened. But he acknowledges that many hotels were failing before the pandemic, and views this as a chance to refurbish and revitalize the tourist industry.
“This situation is about cleaning up and maybe eliminating whoever was already not doing well before the crisis.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Songkran
TAT New York office to host a virtual Songkran from Chiang Mai
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is set to host a virtual Songkran celebration from Chiang Mai next month in its New York office to celebrate the Thai New Year. “Spring into Songkran Splendours” will be broadcast live from Chiang Mai and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 from 8pm-9pm Eastern Standard Time. Free registration is available online by following this link.
The broadcast will feature several segments that highlight Thailand’s traditional culture, festivals and food. Beginning with a segment on the meaning and importance of Songkran, it will then broadcast a traditional water blessing from the Ban Rai Kong Khing community. The community is known for practising holistic wellness, making organic products, and offering homestays in Chiang Mai. Further segments will focus on elephant care tourism and Thai food culture. Santi Sawangcharoen, Director of the TAT New York Office, says he looks forward to a chance to enjoy the holiday while awaiting the reopening of Thailand.
“As we prepare for travel’s rebound during the new normal, celebrating Songkran virtually will allow us to gather and enjoy the meaning of the holiday in a new way that feels exciting at this time.”
Chiang Mai’s Patara Elephant Farm, a family-run conservation project, will give a presentation on how to better the conditions of Thai elephants through conservation, healthcare, and sustainable solutions. Celebrity chef Arnold Myint, star of Top Chef and the Food Network, will give a virtual cooking class featuring Thai Papaya Salad, or Som Tam, in Thai language.
The virtual celebration comes as Thai authorities wrestle over how to celebrate the upcoming Songkran holiday during Covid-19 times. Recent decisions are leaning towards a dry celebration for a day that’s traditionally drenched in water fights. Large events must submit a plan of activities for Songkran, which are subject to approval.
Chiang Mai, the home of TAT’s virtual Songkran event, was recently ranked as the “Friendliest City in the World” in the Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards by Conde Naste. It’s hoped that the city’s friendly spirit will inspire people worldwide to join in Thailand’s Songkran New Year celebration.
SOURCE: TAT News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
First death after Covid-19 vaccine reported in Thailand, death not linked to vaccine, health official says
Thailand has reported its first death of a Covid-19 vaccine patient. An investigation has been launched by the Public Health Ministry, but health officials suspect the death is not related to the vaccine and that the death is from natural causes.
10 days after being injected with the vaccine, a 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture. The patient has suffered chronic illness since birth, according to the Bangkok Post. It’s unclear what the illness was, but the person needed regular treatment throughout their life. They recently underwent surgery, but the illness worsened and led to the patient’s death, according to deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control, Sophon Mekthon.
There have been only 2 reports of severe side effects following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine since Thailand started its immunisation campaign on February 28, according to Sophon, who is also the chairperson of the government’s subcommittee on Covid-19 vaccine management.
The other patient developed hives after getting the vaccine, Sophon says. The 60 year old patient is the first death reported in Thailand after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Sophon says he believes the aneurysm rupture is unrelated.
“Our guess is that the death might not be related to the vaccine, as an abdominal aneurysm can burst at any time and about 20% of patients display no symptoms prior to the rupture… We are looking into both cases in detail to determine if the symptoms are vaccine-related.”
Reports do not say which vaccine the patient received, but Thailand officials said in previous reports that those over 60 years old would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Doctors in Thailand have advised those over 60 to not get the Sinovac vaccine because there is not enough research for that age group. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is 67 years old, decided to get the AstraZeneca injection rather than Sinovac due to his age.
Minor side effects, like fever, muscle pain and redness around the injection area, have been common following the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine. Sophon says those symptoms typically go away within 1 to 2 days.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
World
Japan kicks off Olympic torch relay, Thailand launches “Flag of Nation” relay
Japan has officially kicked off its countdown to the postponed 2020 Olympic Games with a torch-lighting ceremony in the prefecture of Fukushima yesterday. The lighting of the torch comes 10 years after a 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused the meltdown of 3 nuclear reactors in the prefecture. The Japanese women’s football team, winners of the 2011 World Cup, started the relay from the J-Village training complex. Footballer Azusa Iwashimizu was the first of 10,000 torchbearers to carry the flame under the theme of, “Hope Lights Our Way”.
Nation Thailand reports that the Olympic flame will make a 120-day journey, across 857 locations, before arriving at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23. Officials are discouraging large gatherings to see the torch, in order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. The pandemic led to the postponement of the games last year.
Meanwhile, Thailand has begun its own countdown to the Games, by launching its “Flag of Nation” relay, a journey through 35 provinces over 61 days. The Thai flag will leave Bangkok’s National Stadium and will be carried by 4,568 athletes, celebrities, and members of the public, before arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport, from where it will take off with Thailand’s Olympic athletes on May 27.
On its journey, the flag will pass through Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Phatthalung, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Chainat, Nakhon Sawan, Kamphaeng, Phet Tak, Pang Lap, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, and Samut Prakan.
The Olympic Games, still under the 2020 banner, are scheduled to begin on July 23 and will run until August 8.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
