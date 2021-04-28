Law
Britney Spears asks to address court over controversial conservatorship case
US pop singer Britney Spears has requested to speak in court in the controversial legal battle over her father’s conservatorship. The 39 year old was placed under conservatorship of her father back in 2008 when she apparently had a mental breakdown, which was widely publicised. Now, after 13 years, adamant fans are demanding for her conservatorship to end amid speculations that her father is using it to control her. A #FreeBritney online campaign has been circulating, calling for an end to the legal ties between her and her father.
A documentary that was released in February “Framing Britney Spears,” which focused on her mental health issues and her father’s legal guardianship over her finances, has helped spur a movement by her fans to “free” her. But Spears has made little public comments over the documentary, except to say that she was “embarrassed by the doc’s portrayal of her.
Spears filed to remove her father, Jamie Spears from the conservatorship and give sole power of her financial estate to a financial institution. Her court-appointed lawyer noted that she was “afraid” of her father. In February, a court gave power jointly to Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust, denying his request to solely control her investments. The case, however, is ongoing. Jamie Spear’s lawyers say, in his defense, that he has done an excellent job of managing his daughter’s finances.
Jamie Spears also accused his ex-wife Lynne Spears of having “exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit,” in the latest round of the exes slinging accusations against each other.
The singer’s request to address the court comes with no known reason, but a Los Angeles judge has set a hearing for June 23 to allow her to speak. It has been more than 2 years since Spears has spoken in court with the last time being on May 10, 2019. That address was sealed, with none of what she said being made public.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/USA Today
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Law
Australia sets worldwide precedent by passing pay‐to‐play legislation for social media giants
In a landmark decision, Australia is now requiring global digital giants, such as Facebook and Google, to pay for using local news content on their websites. The move sets a precedent that many global companies have been anticipating.
The law passed yesterday after Facebook and Google reached an agreement to pay local Australian news organisations for using their stories on their websites. 1 week ago, Australians woke up to a blackout after Facebook temporarily banned local news, which included emergency notifications. The blackout was in response to the legislation being put forth for approval, with Facebook spokespeople saying it seemed to be their only choice at the time.
Companies like Google and Facebook pushed back against the legislation, saying such a law could threaten their companies’ business models, with Google saying it could make their search engine website “unworkable.”
But local news organisations have rebuked the reasoning, citing that social media giants claim a large percentage of online advertisin, leaving local news companies out of the revenue game. Citing that news is gathered by reporting and fieldwork, the companies say it is unfair for social media companies to profit largely off of the work of local, smaller companies.
The law, called the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, aims to protect such local companies and to sustain public interest journalism. Thousands of journalists have lost their jobs over the past decade as local media outlets have seen the bulk of their advertising revenues flow to digital companies’ sites after using their content.
Australia’s competition watchdog says that for every $100 invested by Australian advertisers, $49 is sent to Google and $24 to Facebook. Now, both online businesses say they will each invest around US $1 billion in local news content globally in the next 3 years. Facebook and Google now have 2 more months to reach solid agreements before being subjected to binding arbritations.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
Bangkok officials say 3 venues were ordered to temporarily close for allegedly violating Covid-19 control regulations, including Insanity Nightclub which will remain shutdown for the next 5 years.
The Insanity Nightclub on Sukhumvit Soi 11 was raided in December and 150 people were arrested after reports that the club was selling baraku and operating without a permit. Police also say the club also did not follow coronavirus prevention measures.
With a new wave of Covid-19 infections leading to tighter disease control measures, health officials from the Department of Disease Control inspected various restaurants and entertainment venues around Bangkok. They found that some still serve alcohol, allow customers to smoke inside and remain open after curfew hours.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced the 3 venues that allegedly violated Covid-19 control regulations over the past 2 months…
- Taj Cafe, Soi Sukhumvit 3, also known as Soi Nana Nua in Wattana district: The café was closed for 14 days from January 17-30 for allegedly violating rules on curfew hours, the limit on the number of customers and not abiding by disease control measures.
- Insanity, Soi Sukhumvit 11 or Soi Chaiyot in Wattana district: The venue was ordered to close for 5 years and food vendor license was revoked for violating curfew hours, a number of customers, failure of preventive measures, and serving alcoholic drinks.
- Raan Nung Tor on Suwinthawong Road, Minburi district: The restaurant was ordered to shut for 14 days from January 25 to February 7. They were accused of serving alcohol drinks.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | DDC
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
600 factories ordered to monitor emissions to help reduce air pollution
To reduce air pollution, hundreds of factories across Thailand are ordered to monitor their emissions. Air quality in Bangkok has reached unhealthy to even hazardous levels in recent weeks due to the excessive levels of the ultra-fine dust PM2.5, according to IQ Air.
Under the new regulations set by the Industry Ministry, factories that are most likely to emit PM2.5 dust are ordered to install continuous emission monitoring systems, or CEMS, that will closely monitor emissions 24/7. Around 600 factories, mostly steel and stone mills as well as factories in petroleum industries, are under the order. The factories that don’t properly monitor their gas emissions fine of up to 200,000 baht.
Currently, 74 factories in Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi as well as 5 in the industrial estates in Eastern Thailand already have the CEMS. The government is expected to have more factories installed with the CEMS to better cope with the air pollution problem.
Air quality in most parts of Bangkok is expected to drop on Monday because the changing wind patterns this week will likely trap dust particles over the city.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Britney Spears asks to address court over controversial conservatorship case
Police crackdown on 3 drug networks in Northern Thailand, local politician on the run
Covid UPDATE: 2,012 new cases, 15 deaths
Company of Covid-infected workers who broke “work from home” rules refuses to pay salaries
Athletes bearing Thailand’s Olympic flag reach half-way point but uncertainty hangs over Games
PM takes over Thailand’s vaccine roll out. Public Health Minister found under bus – OPINION
Petition calling for Anutin’s resignation exceeds signature target, new target set
Myanmar preparing to shut down import of Thai soft drinks via land transport
Samples of locally-produced AstraZeneca jab pass the test
In charge: PM given sole authority to manage everything pandemic-related
Thailand News Today | 15 Covid deaths, school postponed?, Super Moon | April 27
BTS Skytrain to take Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to court over 30 billion baht debt
3 people infected at Thai Government House while Thai PM fined over not wearing mask
Covid-19 patients in Bangkok sent to other provinces due to overcrowded hospitals
2 Phuket expats infected after returning from Krabi and Bangkok
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Search continues for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew on board
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Killer pit bull attends victim’s funeral to apologise
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
- Indonesia4 days ago
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
- Bangkok2 days ago
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine re-approved in the US