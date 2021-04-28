Crime
Police crackdown on 3 drug networks in Northern Thailand, local politician on the run
In an effort to suppress drug trafficking during the Covid-19 pandemic, police are cracking down on 3 suspected networks in Northern Thailand, including one linked to a local politician who is now on the run. In the busts, police confiscated assets valued at a total of 30.5 million baht.
Police are still investigating drug cases linked to the head of a tambon administrative organisation in Tak, a province bordering Myanmar. The subdistrict chief, Wichit Arphonrungroj, is allegedly tied to drug cases dating back to and a warrant is now out for his arrest.
In 2019, officers seized 1.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine a the Ban Huai Ra-u security checkpoint. Last December, police arrested a drug suspect and seized assets valued at 100 million baht. Earlier this month, another suspect was arrested and police seized 100 kilograms of methamphetamine and ketamine. The cases are linked to the local politician, police say.
In another bust in Phitsanulok, officers arrested a 20 year old man for allegedly selling illicit drugs through a Facebook page. Police say at least 20 million baht had been transferred to the man’s bank account and he did not have an explanation for the source of the money.
In the third crackdown, police seized assets valued at 2 million baht from a drug suspect in Sukhothai.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Insurgency
Former negotiator says peace in Thailand’s deep south can be reached with ongoing discussions
With the ongoing violence from the religious separatist insurgency in Thailand’s deep south, a former member of the Thai negotiating team says the discussions between the government and Malay-Muslim dissidents need to continue to bring peace and unity.
The Southern provinces Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat near Malaysia have been plagued with violence for years. Since the separatist movement in Thailand’s deep south re-emerged in 2004, there have been 7,224 deaths and 13,427 injuries linked to the conflict from early 2004 to February 2021, according to the Deep South Watch Database.
Just last night, a 31 year old police officer in Yala was killed in an explosion after suspected militants threw a pipe bomb at a police observation post in the Raman district. Another officer, who is 29 years old, was injured in the blast.
Saturday morning in Pattani, 3 family members driving through the area were attacked by suspected insurgents. Shots were fired at the family’s car and a bullet hit the driver’s head, killing him. Reports say the attackers then poured petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire. One family member was able to flee the scene before the car erupted in flames.
Former deputy permanent-secretary for defence, Nipat Thonglek, who had served as an appointed member of the Thai negotiating team, says he’s optimistic about the process of achieving peace in the South. He says there must be ongoing discussions to reach resolutions and agreements.
“From my experience when I had the opportunity to attend meetings with these dissidents….. all want to see their people in the deep South enjoy a good quality of life and strong health so they will be better able to spend their lives normally… They want to see their children have a better education and their people get the sleep they need each night and have enough food to eat.”
In the past, Nipat had negotiated with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, an Islamic organisation in the area known as the leader of the Southern Thailand insurgency, to set up safety zones that were free from violence for 15 days. He says his work in the past set the basis for the government’s current plan to declare safety zones.
“I see the number of attacks and casualties is falling when compared with past years.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Pattaya
German and Thai arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover officer
Narcotics suppression police arrested a German man and a Thai national in Pattaya for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine. An undercover police officer had transferred money to 59 year old Claus Mike Haberstroh’s bank account and went by a home in the tambon Nong Prue to pick up the drugs.
The suspects allegedly handed the undercover agent 39.16 grammes of crystal methamphetamine. Claus and 29 year old Panadchai “Po Po” Noo-chit, who is a transgender woman, were arrested on charges of illegal drug possession with intent to sell. Officers also confiscated assets valued at around 300,000 baht.
Claus, a former lorry driver from Germany, moved to Pattaya for his retirement. Reports say he met Po Po at a night venue after moving to Thailand and they started selling methamphetamine together.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
28 people arrested at private villa parties in Pattaya for violating disease control orders
Private parties at luxury pool villas in a Pattaya neighbourhood were raided by police last night and 28 people were arrested. Around 50 officers from the Banglamung district and Chon Buri stations were called to the area after neighbours complained that the parties could potentially lead to the spread Covid-19. A birthday party for an English teacher was hosted at one of the villas while another party was going on across the street.
Reports say those at the parties violated Thailand’s Emergency Decree which was imposed last year to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Partygoers were not wearing masks or social distancing. Many of those arrested are foreign nationals including 13 people from the Philipinnes, 6 people from Russia, 2 people from France, 1 person from the UK, 1 person from Canada, 1 person from Albania, and 1 person from Cambodia. The other 3 people are from Thailand.
Pattaya News says many of the foreigners were “shocked” by the raid. Apparently, they tried to convince the police that they weren’t breaking the law because the event was private. Under the emergency order, all gatherings that risk the spread of Covid-19 are prohibited.
The partygoers face charges for violating the Emergency Decree and Communicable Disease Act. Police did not report on any additional charges the partygoers or hosts may face.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
