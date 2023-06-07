A question that matters: What is a woman?

Image courtesy of Glamour UK

The question that had so many politicians stumped recently, a question that five years ago would make you think, why are you asking me such an obvious question? Well, it’s not 2018 anymore and the definition of a woman is no longer based on chromosomes and one’s ability to menstruate and mother a child. As we see in the recent cover of Glamour magazine, in which Logan Brown, who identifies as a trans man, is seen to be heavily pregnant.

In an era where the LGBTQIA+ (think the ‘IA’ is new for this year?) community is pushing the boundaries of societal norms, it seems that even the laws of nature are up for debate.

Logan Brown, a biological female who identifies as a trans man, graced the June cover of Glamour in honour of Pride Month. With a painted-on suit and a very prominent baby bump, Brown proudly declared…

“I’m a pregnant trans man, and I do exist. No matter what anyone says, I’m living proof.”

The 27 year old cover model was born female but now “identifies as a man.” Brown became pregnant when he was on a break from testosterone treatments.

In the accompanying interview, Brown shared the excitement of bringing a baby into the world in a “queer relationship” and the importance of raising a child in an environment of love and acceptance. Brown’s journey of self-discovery began with coming out as a lesbian and eventually identifying as ‘trans.’

As one might expect, social media had a field day with this cover story. Critics questioned the logic of a woman taking testosterone to become a man, only to become pregnant – a uniquely female experience. Others expressed concern about the potential effects of testosterone on the unborn child.

One Twitter user sarcastically commented…

“You’re featuring a straight pregnant woman on the cover of your gay pride edition?”

Another chimed in…

“Woman gets pregnant, shocker”.

It seems that the concept of gender identity is becoming more and more convoluted. What was once considered slightly taboo is now being embraced and celebrated by mainstream society. Corporations and magazines are eagerly jumping on the “rainbow” bandwagon, hoping to capitalise on this growing trend.

In a (Western) world where the lines between fact and fiction are increasingly blurred, one can’t help but wonder: where do we draw the line? Is it really progressive to redefine the laws of nature, or are we simply and harmlessly separating gender from sex now? Only time will tell.

Things in Thailand seem so much more simple: A ladyboy owns her gender/sex, they don’t claim to be a man or a woman, but they know what they were born as and they know what their biological limitations are.

One year anniversary of the world’s most controversial film

The Daily Wire, a conservative media production company in the US, celebrated the one-year anniversary of their most successful production to date, What is a Woman, by arranging a special free airing of the docu-film on Twitter last week. However, due to some internal staffing issues, the film was censored and not published as expected.

Once CEO Elon Musk found out about this, staff members were made to resign and, he personally promoted the film, advising all parents to watch it.

The film is free to watch here on Twitter, should you find you’re self unable to answer this perplexing question – viewer discretion advised.