Depressed woman kills partner with hammer, hangs herself in tragic double death

Picture courtesy of โจโฉ Facebook

A shocking tragedy unfolded as a Thai woman discovered her sister’s lifeless body hanging under the stairs at their home in Nakhon Nayok province. The search for her sister’s partner led her to find a second body, brutally beaten in the bathroom.

Yesterday, authorities were called to a gruesome scene in a house near Mongkol Tham Park, in the Phrommani sub-district of Nakhon Nayok. They found the body of 61 year old Somjai hanging below the second-floor stairs, and the body of 50 year old Juthapassorn, who was in a relationship with Somjai, dead in the house’s bathroom.

The house was in disarray with items scattered and large pools of blood across the area. It is believed that Somjai killed her partner, Juthapassorn using a hammer found at the crime scene before taking her own life by hanging. Somkid, the 63 year old elder sister of Somjai, recounted the events leading up to the discovery.

Somkid and her partner returned home from outside, noticing what appeared to be a body hanging under the front stairs inside the house. They approached, only to find it was Somjai, Somkid’s sister. Initially, Somkid tried to lift the body down, but her partner stopped her, suggesting they call the police first. As they awaited the arrival of authorities, they began searching for Juthapassorn, wondering why she would leave Somjai in such a state.

Following a trail of blood through the house, they discovered Juthapassorn’s body in the bathroom. According to Somkid, her sister had suffered from severe depression, and her condition had worsened because she had stopped taking her medication. She claimed the medication caused her discomfort, making her feel hot inside. Somjai had become suspicious that Juthapassorn was cheating on her.

Somkid had tried to calm both parties, advising them to calmly discuss their issues. She had also warned Juthapassorn not to confront Somjai, knowing her sister was unwell. Tragically, the situation escalated into the devastating events at their home.

Follow us on :













Authorities from Nakhon Nayok Police Station are now investigating the incident, collecting evidence to determine whether the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide or if a third party was involved in the case.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.