TMD warns of torrential rainfall across 44 Thai provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today warns that a trough will pass over the upper part of the country causing torrential rainfall in 44 provinces. The southern region will experience heavy rainfall across 70% of its area. Additionally, the seas are predicted to have high waves.

The department‘s weather forecast for the next 24 hours mentions that a trough will pass over the northern region of the country and Laos to join a low-pressure area along the central coast of Vietnam. Additionally, a southwesterly monsoon will cover the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand at a moderate level. Due to these factors, parts of Thailand are expected to continue experiencing thunderstorms and heavy rain in the upper northern region, the eastern region, and the southern region.

Regarding sea conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, people are urged to navigate with caution and to avoid travelling in areas experiencing thunderstorms during this period. The Andaman Sea is expected to have waves ranging from 1 to 2 metres, but in areas experiencing thunderstorms, wave heights can exceed 2 metres. The Gulf of Thailand is predicted to have waves approximately 1 metre high but with thunderstorm areas seeing wave heights of 1 to 2 metres, reported KhaoSod.

The weather forecast for Thailand from today 6am until tomorrow 6am predicts thunderstorms across 60% of the northern region, with heavy rainfall in some areas. Temperatures are expected to range from minimums of 23 to 27 degrees Celsius to maximums of 34 to 37 degrees Celsius. Winds from the southwest will be blowing at speeds between 10 and 20 kilometres per hour.

In Thailand’s central region, thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the area with temperatures ranging from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius minimum and 34 to 37 degrees Celsius maximum. Winds from the southwest will blow between 10 and 20 kilometres per hour. The eastern region will experience thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some places. Sea waves there will be about 1 metre high but will rise to one to two metres in areas with thunderstorms.

The southern region on the east coast will experience thunderstorms across 40% of its area with heavy rainfall in certain areas, while the western coast will experience thunderstorms on 70% of its area, with heavy rainfall in certain locations.

Bangkok and perimeter provinces can also expect thunderstorms across 60% of their area. Today, the Meteorological department advises that a trough passing over the upper region will cause torrential rain in 44 provinces. Additionally, the southern region can expect heavy rains across 70% of its area.