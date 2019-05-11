Connect with us

North East

Summer storms take their toll on the north-east this year

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Summer storms take their toll on the north-east this year | The Thaiger

It’s been a tough year for residents as a result of summer storms in Thailand’s north-east region.

More than 5,000 homes were damaged and 16,000 residents affected by summer storms in Nakhon Ratchasima over the past three months – the assessment from the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office head Pornchet Saengthong.

“Summer storms in this northeastern province this year were more severe than previous years.”

He said that from February to May 7, 5,095 homes in 891 villages, covering 16,500 residents, had been damaged in summer storms.

As well, 325 rice grain-storing silos and 318 livestock enclosures, 15 greenhouses, seven state offices and nine temples were also damaged, he said. The province was now allocating its emergency budget to provide remedial measures to the affected residents, he said.

Summer storms take their toll on the north-east this year | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

North East

76 year old Swiss man found dead in his Khon Kaen home

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 week ago

on

May 2, 2019

By

76 year old Swiss man found dead in his Khon Kaen home | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Srinakharin Khon Kaen Hospital where the man’s body has been taken for autopsy

A 76 year old Swiss man has been found dead in his home in Khon Kaen’s city district.

Police and a doctor from Srinakharin Khon Kaen Hospital headed to the house in Tambon Muang Kao after neighbours noticed a strong smell coming from the house.

The bloated body of Kurt Martin Meili was found in the bathroom. Doctors determined that he might have died up to a week ago.

Neighbours told police that Meili had been living at the house alone after his Thai wife died two years ago and his daughter moved to live abroad.

46 year old Rung Namwiwan, a neighbour, said Meili rarely talked to neighbours and normally left home at dusk. He said he noticed strong stench from the house three days ago and he did not see Meili come out of the house, so he decided to alert the village kaman.

Police did not find any evidence of a struggle inside the house. His body was sent for an autopsy at the provincial hospital.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Hot News

Boonrod heads to new home in Khon Kaen

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 29, 2019

By

Boonrod heads to new home in Khon Kaen | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Vitisak Payalaw, Boonrod and Siraphan Ngampromwong of Watchdog Thailand at the Smile Dog House in Hat Yai – Facebook.com

Thailand’s pooch-of-the-moment ‘Boonrod’ (meaning ‘survivor’ in Thai) has a new home in Khon Kaen.

Definitely Thailand’s most travelled dog, Boonrod was fished out of the water earlier this month when he was spotted swimming aimlessly 220 kilometres off the Songkhla coast by workers at an oil rig.

Vitisak is now the proud new owner of Boonrod. He’s an offshore planner of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production and met up with Boonrod on Saturday, the first time the two had met up since the rescue on April 15 which made international headlines.

Boonrod heads to new home in Khon Kaen | News by The Thaiger

At the time Boonrod was not a happy hound. How he ended up in the middle of the Gulf of Thailand swimming around is a mystery although the rig operators figure he must have fallen off a fishing trawler.

But now Boonrod, who has been recuperating at Smile Dog House in Hat Yai since his rescue, is now off to his new life in Khon Kaen, some 1,500 kilometres north from Songkhla.

Vitisak says he wants to encourage people to adopt a pet, rather than buying a new pet.

You can follow Boonrod’s story here on his very own Facebook page.

Boonrod heads to new home in Khon Kaen | News by The Thaiger Boonrod heads to new home in Khon Kaen | News by The Thaiger Boonrod heads to new home in Khon Kaen | News by The Thaiger Boonrod heads to new home in Khon Kaen | News by The Thaiger Boonrod heads to new home in Khon Kaen | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

North East

Maha Sarakham districts have no water at all, Phuket gets first decent rain for the year

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 28, 2019

By

Maha Sarakham districts have no water at all, Phuket gets first decent rain for the year | The Thaiger

Tap water has run completely dry in six villages in a Maha Sarakham district, right in the middle of Thailand’s north-east Isaan region, in what’s been described as the worst drought in 40 years.

Tap-water sources dried up early this year for 689 households in Phayakkhaphum Phisai district and now all other surface and underground water sources have been exhausted as well, according to he kamnan in the tambon of Mek Dam, Hom Utsa.

He pleaded with the authorities to provide emergency aid saying he’d seen nothing as bad in four decades.

Hom said water pumped from Huai Lampang Chu had proved to be insufficient.

Meanwhile water-short Phuket has had its first drenching for the year with substantial rains that covered most of the island last night. A thunderstorm approached from the south east and hit the island about 11pm Saturday night. The storm brought localised flooding between 11pm and 1am and then tapered off until just after daylight.

Phuket has been hit by the worst water shortages in recent decades after the island’s three main catchments dropped to less than 10% capacity and many residents have been without running water for up to six weeks. 22 water tanks rolled across the island’s Sarasin Bridge on Thursday from Nakhon Si Thammarat Army forces to provide relief, principally for residents in the island’s east coast Rassada area.

Maha Sarakham districts have no water at all, Phuket gets first decent rain for the year | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ | The Thaiger
ข่าว16 hours ago

เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 day ago

พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 days ago

ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา | The Thaiger
ข่าว5 days ago

ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว5 days ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์] | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว1 week ago

Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 weeks ago

คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว2 weeks ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดารา2 weeks ago

แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก | The Thaiger
ภาคเหนือ2 weeks ago

สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ

Trending