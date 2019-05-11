Summer storms take their toll on the north-east this year | The Thaiger

North East
Summer storms take their toll on the north-east this year
It’s been a tough year for residents as a result of summer storms in Thailand’s north-east region.
More than 5,000 homes were damaged and 16,000 residents affected by summer storms in Nakhon Ratchasima over the past three months – the assessment from the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office head Pornchet Saengthong.
“Summer storms in this northeastern province this year were more severe than previous years.”
He said that from February to May 7, 5,095 homes in 891 villages, covering 16,500 residents, had been damaged in summer storms.
As well, 325 rice grain-storing silos and 318 livestock enclosures, 15 greenhouses, seven state offices and nine temples were also damaged, he said. The province was now allocating its emergency budget to provide remedial measures to the affected residents, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
76 year old Swiss man found dead in his Khon Kaen home
PHOTO: Srinakharin Khon Kaen Hospital where the man’s body has been taken for autopsy
A 76 year old Swiss man has been found dead in his home in Khon Kaen’s city district.
Police and a doctor from Srinakharin Khon Kaen Hospital headed to the house in Tambon Muang Kao after neighbours noticed a strong smell coming from the house.
The bloated body of Kurt Martin Meili was found in the bathroom. Doctors determined that he might have died up to a week ago.
Neighbours told police that Meili had been living at the house alone after his Thai wife died two years ago and his daughter moved to live abroad.
46 year old Rung Namwiwan, a neighbour, said Meili rarely talked to neighbours and normally left home at dusk. He said he noticed strong stench from the house three days ago and he did not see Meili come out of the house, so he decided to alert the village kaman.
Police did not find any evidence of a struggle inside the house. His body was sent for an autopsy at the provincial hospital.
SOURCE: The Nation
Boonrod heads to new home in Khon Kaen
PHOTO: Vitisak Payalaw, Boonrod and Siraphan Ngampromwong of Watchdog Thailand at the Smile Dog House in Hat Yai – Facebook.com
Thailand’s pooch-of-the-moment ‘Boonrod’ (meaning ‘survivor’ in Thai) has a new home in Khon Kaen.
Definitely Thailand’s most travelled dog, Boonrod was fished out of the water earlier this month when he was spotted swimming aimlessly 220 kilometres off the Songkhla coast by workers at an oil rig.
Vitisak is now the proud new owner of Boonrod. He’s an offshore planner of Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production and met up with Boonrod on Saturday, the first time the two had met up since the rescue on April 15 which made international headlines.
At the time Boonrod was not a happy hound. How he ended up in the middle of the Gulf of Thailand swimming around is a mystery although the rig operators figure he must have fallen off a fishing trawler.
But now Boonrod, who has been recuperating at Smile Dog House in Hat Yai since his rescue, is now off to his new life in Khon Kaen, some 1,500 kilometres north from Songkhla.
Vitisak says he wants to encourage people to adopt a pet, rather than buying a new pet.
You can follow Boonrod’s story here on his very own Facebook page.
Maha Sarakham districts have no water at all, Phuket gets first decent rain for the year
Tap water has run completely dry in six villages in a Maha Sarakham district, right in the middle of Thailand’s north-east Isaan region, in what’s been described as the worst drought in 40 years.
Tap-water sources dried up early this year for 689 households in Phayakkhaphum Phisai district and now all other surface and underground water sources have been exhausted as well, according to he kamnan in the tambon of Mek Dam, Hom Utsa.
He pleaded with the authorities to provide emergency aid saying he’d seen nothing as bad in four decades.
Hom said water pumped from Huai Lampang Chu had proved to be insufficient.
Meanwhile water-short Phuket has had its first drenching for the year with substantial rains that covered most of the island last night. A thunderstorm approached from the south east and hit the island about 11pm Saturday night. The storm brought localised flooding between 11pm and 1am and then tapered off until just after daylight.
Phuket has been hit by the worst water shortages in recent decades after the island’s three main catchments dropped to less than 10% capacity and many residents have been without running water for up to six weeks. 22 water tanks rolled across the island’s Sarasin Bridge on Thursday from Nakhon Si Thammarat Army forces to provide relief, principally for residents in the island’s east coast Rassada area.
